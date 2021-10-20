Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 1,255,291 confirmed cases, 24,160 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of Oct. 20 has recorded 1,255,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24,160 confirmed deaths. As of Oct. 20, there have been 84,665 hospitalizations, 13,276 ICU admissions, 367,085 antigen positive cases, and 4,074 probable deaths.

In DeKalb County, there have been 79,249 cases and 1,180 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 110,677 cases and 1,588 deaths.

Sept. 18 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 190 deaths recorded that day. The state recorded 110 deaths on Oct. 20. Last Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 71.7 deaths per day. On Oct. 20, it was 84 deaths per day.

Here are the weekly statistics since Feb. 3, 2021: Week of Oct. 13: 631 confirmed cases, 23,575 deaths Week of Oct. 6: 1,234,672 confirmed cases, 23,077 deaths Week of Sept. 29: 1,219,318 confirmed cases, 22,354 deaths Week of Sept. 22: 1,200,327 confirmed cases, 21,709 deaths Week of Sept. 15: 1,173,584 confirmed cases, 20,971 deaths Week of Sept. 8: 1,140,068 confirmed cases, 20,298 deaths Week of Sept. 1: 1,097,709 confirmed cases, 19,806 deaths Week of Aug. 25: 1,048,892 confirmed cases, 19,364 deaths Week of Aug. 18: 1,005,806 confirmed cases, 19,087 deaths Week of Aug. 11: 972,513 confirmed cases, 18,912 deaths Week of Aug 4: 945,888 confirmed cases, 18,764 deaths Week of July 28: 926,707 confirmed cases, 18,691 deaths Week of July 21: 914,984 confirmed cases, 18,644 deaths Week of July 14: 909,082 confirmed cases, 18,591 deaths Week of July 7: 905,494 confirmed cases, 18,541 deaths Week of June 30: 903,423 confirmed cases, 18,496 deaths Week of June 23: 901,723 confirmed cases, 18,426 deaths Week of June 16: 900,067 confirmed cases, 18,348 deaths Week of June 9: 898,381 confirmed cases, 18,226 deaths Week of June 2: 896,622 confirmed cases; 18,085 deaths Week of May 26: 894,445 confirmed cases; 17,986 deaths Week of May 19: 891,502 confirmed cases; 17,849 deaths Week of May 12: 887,979 confirmed cases, 17,750 deaths Week of May 5: 883,418 confirmed cases, 17,625 deaths Week of April 28: 877,816 confirmed cases, 17,486 deaths Week of April 21: 871,460 confirmed cases, 17,272 deaths Week of April 14: 864,895 confirmed cases, 17,072 deaths Week of April 7: 858,268 confirmed cases, 16,827 deaths Week of March 31: 852,395 confirmed cases, 16,607 deaths Week of March 24: 845,560 confirmed cases, 16,257 deaths Week of March 17: 838,570 confirmed cases, 15,997 deaths Week of March 10: 831,271 confirmed cases, 15,706 deaths Week of March 3: 823,008 confirmed cases, 15,349 deaths Week of Feb. 24: 810,473 confirmed cases, 14,882 deaths Week of Feb. 17: 796,547 confirmed cases, 14,254 deaths Week of Feb. 10: 780,494 confirmed cases, 13,599 deaths Week of Feb 3: 759,228 confirmed cases, 12,907 deaths

As of Oct. 20, DeKalb County reported a two-week average of 202 cases per 100,000 people. On Oct. 13, DeKalb County reported a two-week average of 311 cases per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given, and in DeKalb County, the average positivity rate for the last two weeks as of Oct. 20 is 5 percent. On Oct. 13, it was 5.7 percent.

Fulton County is reporting an average of 172 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks as of Oct. 20. Last week, it was 232 cases per 100,000. The positivity rate in Fulton County is 4 percent. A week ago, it was 4.5 percent.

The state of Georgia has administered about 10.8 million vaccines as of Oct. 20. According to the state, 49 percent of Georgia residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/ or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site to find a vaccination site.

To City Schools of Decatur’s COVID-19 dashboard and summaries of all cases, click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for Atlanta Public Schools click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for DeKalb County Schools, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.