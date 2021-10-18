What’s happening this week: AvondALE Day, tree ordinance open house, candidate forum

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including AvondALE Day, a tree ordinance open house in Decatur, and city commission candidate forum in Avondale Estates. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

This week is also the second week of early voting for the Nov. 2 municipal election. Weekend voting will be available on Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24. The hours for early voting at Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more early voting information, click here.

Editor’s note: Decaturish and the Tucker Observer have published an Elections Guide, a 76-page e-edition featuring Q&As with nearly every candidate running in our communities. To see it, click here. This special e-edition features candidates running for public office in Decatur, Avondale Estates, Atlanta City Council District 5, Clarkston Tucker and Stone Mountain. There is a PDF version of this, which you can see by clicking here, but due to the format of this e-edition, we strongly encourage you to use the e-reader version.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

The Ghastly Dreadfuls

The Ghastly Dreadfuls is showing at the Center for Puppetry Arts from Oct. 13-30. The show is a clever combination of ghost stories, catchy music, gothic aesthetic and grim humor. The Ghastly Dreadfuls features seven talented performers, who each play instruments in a band, sing, dance, act and operate all the puppets with ease. Most of the songs and stories, while humorous, represent a broad range of storytelling and styles of puppetry, from the serious and moving “The 11:59” (based on a short story by Patricia C. McKissack about a former Pullman porter who hears the ominous whistle of an infamous ghost train), to a fantastically silly graveyard dance set to Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre.”

For more information, click here.

Woodlands Garden Hosts ‘Fairies in the Garden’ Exhibit

Woodlands Garden in Decatur is partnering with Skyland Trail for the ninth annual “Fairies in the Garden” celebration from Oct. 16-30. For the first time in the nine-year history, the fairy home exhibit will extend to two weeks instead of the typical one-day program. The free event features artistic fairy houses hidden throughout the eight-acre forest for young nature-lovers to find. Skyland Trail artists will create intricate tiny houses in the woods to celebrate art within nature. Attendees can discover tiny fairy dwellings built from bark, twigs, branches, seed heads, leaves and other natural materials, tucked in sheltered nooks along the garden’s paths.

For more information, click here.

Woodland Spirits at Fernbank

Talk a walk on the supernatural side of Fernbank’s annual Halloween exhibit, Woodlands Spirits, which is open through Nov. 7. From ghostly figures peeking from the shadows to montrously kooky sculptures, Halloween fans of all ages will find something to scream about. Encounter various spirits, a haunted outpost, monster garden and more throughout the 10 acreas of trees, trails and shadows in Fernbank’s WildWoods.

For more information, click here.

Outside the Lines exhibit at High Museum of Art

Over the summer, High Museum of Art debuted the “Outside the Lines” exhibit, an immersive maze of accessible, sensory environments by Bryony Roberts Studio. The installation continue’s the museum’s multiyear series of inclusive and inviting projects to activate its outdoor space and encourage community engagement. “Outside the Lines” came out of conversations between Bryony Roberts and self-advocates with disabilities and their allies throughout Altanta, with the goal of creating a space that is engaging for everyone. It provides an accessible and playful environment for those with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities, supporting discovery and social connection.

For more information, click here.

Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibit

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University presents Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, the first exhibition to feature together the work of two leading Indigenous contemporary artists whose processes focus on collaborative art making. The exhibit explores the collective process of creation and features over 20 mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, along with a new monumental artist-guided community artwork also entitled Each/Other. The exhibition will be on display at the Carlos Museum until Dec. 12.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Halloween Spirit Awards

The city of Avondale Estates is now accepting submissions for the Halloween Spirit Awards. Individuals can enter their home or business in the annual awards. Submissions must include a photo of the property decorated and ready to compete by Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The categories are business award for the most creative, original display by a business; children’s appeal for decorations that kids like the most; most creative for homes with the most creative, original display; and spookiest for homes with the biggest scare factor.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Architectural Walking Tour

Explore the dynamic floor plans, architectural styles and house types of some of Decatur’s historic places spanning from 1830 to 1965. The tour will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. It is outdoors, with a total walking distance of about one mile. Tours begin at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse lobby, 101 E. Court Square, and happen rain or shine. Stops include the Decatur Library, Stamford Apartments, Cora Beck Hampton House and School House.

For more information, click here.

Tucker City Council District 1 Town Hall

Tucker District 1 Councilmember Pat Soltys is hosting a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. at Smoke Rise Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 5901 Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain. All five candidates for District 1 and the two mayoral candidates will attend. The agenda for the event includes an economic development update, CID updates, police update and a SRCA update. Candidates will also have one to two minutes each to introduce themselves. The candidates will have tables set up around the room where they can meet people and answer questions. Masks are required for the event.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates City Commissioners Candidate Forum

The city of Avondale Estates is hosting a candidate forum on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. with the three candidates running for the City Commission. Two seats will be on the ballot in November and three people are vying for the seat. The candidates are Ricardo “Israel” Korn and incumbent Commissioners Lionel Laratte and Lisa Shortell. Sam Whitehead, Avondale Estates resident and WABE reporter, will moderate the forum. The event is not affiliated with WABE. Attendance at City Hall will be limited to 50 people and the event will also be streamed via Zoom. Attendees will be required to wear masks.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Housing Affordability Virtual Event

The city of Decatur will host three discussions focused on the missing middle housing policy to inform final policy recommendations. Each session will have a panel discussion before entering into participant breakout rooms for further conversations, followed by a Q&A. The first discussion will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Wednesday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur’s Wednesday Run club every week for routes varying from two to four miles. The club is meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The courses start and end at the store. After the run, the club regroups and walks over to a local business for socializing and special discounts. On the third Wednesdays, the club heads over to East Decatur to support Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New St. The group meets up outside the brewery, and the courses start and end at there.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Tree Ordinance Open House

The city of Decatur is hosting an open house on the city’s draft tree ordinance on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 4-8 p.m. in the dining hall at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. Residents and property owners are encouraged to come learn about the proposed revisions to the city’s tree canopy conservation ordinance. The City Commisison is considering changes to the tree ordinance, inlcuding additional protections for trees located on single-family and multiple-family properties and new requirements for commercial developments.

For more information, click here.

Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Ceremony

The city of Clarkston is holding a lighting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Clarkston City Hall Annex, 1055 Rowland Street. The event will also be considered “Purple Thursday” and attendees are invited to wear purple to raise awareness for domestic violence.

For more information, click here.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in September and October from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, Oct. 22, Citizen Gold will perform.

For more information, click here.

“Things My Mother Taught Me” at Main Street Theatre

Main Street Theatre in Tucker is taking the stage on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. for a performance of the comedy “Things My Mother Taught Me,” at Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road. Olivia and Gabe decided to move to Chicago, where the young couple will share an apartment as they begin new jobs and a new life together far from their home of New York City. Move-in day doesn’t go quite as planned, however, when both sets of parents show up unexpectedly to help. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for children. There will also be performances on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. for an open group run. The group meets on Saturday, Oct. 23, in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., and the run starts and end there. Upon arrival, check in at the table in front of the store and grab a map. Various routes are offered. Bathrooms are available. Water is not available on the course.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Bonnie Phelps Tree Walk

The Avondale Estates Garden Club will host their fifth tree walk, rain or shine, on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the gazebo at Lake Avondale, 59 Lakeshore Drive. The tree walk has been renamed the Bonnie Phelps Tree Walk in honor of their long-time member who was instrumental in organizing the first tree walk in the city in 2013. A memorial ceremony for Phelps will be held at 9:30 a.m. and a marker will be placed at a tree planted in her memory. Following the ceremony, arborist and Avondale resident Steve Sanchez will speak. When the walk begins, participants can choose from six diffeent routes led by certified arborists. Walk guides will be provided with the names and descriptions of the trees on the routes.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Avondale Estates Police Department encourages residents to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Discard prescription drugs safely and help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs. Officers will be at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take prescription drugs people no longer need.

AvondALE Day Along the Dale Ale Trail

Avondale Estates is celebrating local breweries in the city on Saturday, Oct. 23 with the kick-off of the first AvondALE Day at noon. Attendees can enjoy live music, food and more than 100 diverse draft beers along the Dale Ale Trail, a one-mile path through the heart of the city’s central business district. Stops include the Lost Druid Brewery, Wild Heaven Brewery, Little Cottage Brewery, My Parents’ Basement, and The Beer Growler. Taking center stage will be three specially crafted Avondale Estates co-branded beers created by these very award-winning and talented craft brewers.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Decatur City Commission meets on Monday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and via Zoom.

The Decatur Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

The Stone Mountain City Council meets on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and the city’s Facebook page.

The Clarkston Planning and Zoning Board will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The Clarkston Historical Preservation Commission meets on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. via Zoom and the city’s website.

The Stone Mountain Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

