What’s happening this week: Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby, Fairies in the Garden, Tiny House Festival

Share









This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby, the opening of the “Fairies in the Garden” exhibit at Woodlands Garden, and the Tiny House Festival in Avondale Estates. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibit

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University presents Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, the first exhibition to feature together the work of two leading Indigenous contemporary artists whose processes focus on collaborative art making. The exhibit explores the collective process of creation and features over 20 mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, along with a new monumental artist-guided community artwork also entitled Each/Other. The exhibition will be on display at the Carlos Museum until Dec. 12.

For more information, click here.

The Ghastly Dreadfuls

The Ghastly Dreadfuls is showing at the Center for Puppetry Arts from Oct. 13-30. The show is a clever combination of ghost stories, catchy music, gothic aesthetic and grim humor. The Ghastly Dreadfuls features seven talented performers, who each play instruments in a band, sing, dance, act and operate all the puppets with ease. Most of the songs and stories, while humorous, represent a broad range of storytelling and styles of puppetry, from the serious and moving “The 11:59” (based on a short story by Patricia C. McKissack about a former Pullman porter who hears the ominous whistle of an infamous ghost train), to a fantastically silly graveyard dance set to Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre.”

For more information, click here.

Woodland Spirits at Fernbank

Talk a walk on the supernatural side of Fernbank’s annual Halloween exhibit, Woodlands Spirits, which is open through Nov. 7. From ghostly figures peeking from the shadows to montrously kooky sculptures, Halloween fans of all ages will find something to scream about. Encounter various spirits, a haunted outpost, monster garden and more throughout the 10 acreas of trees, trails and shadows in Fernbank’s WildWoods.

For more information, click here.

Outside the Lines exhibit at High Museum of Art

Over the summer, High Museum of Art debuted the “Outside the Lines” exhibit, an immersive maze of accessible, sensory environments by Bryony Roberts Studio. The installation continue’s the museum’s multiyear series of inclusive and inviting projects to activate its outdoor space and encourage community engagement. “Outside the Lines” came out of conversations between Bryony Roberts and self-advocates with disabilities and their allies throughout Altanta, with the goal of creating a space that is engaging for everyone. It provides an accessible and playful environment for those with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities, supporting discovery and social connection.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Discussion about Trust Between Citizens and Public Institutions

The Decatur Better Together Advisory Board is hosting a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. The discussion will create a space for an honest dialog about trust as the foundation for constructive and purposeful civic engagement and institutional responsiveness. The panel will include Decatur Police Captain Jennifer Ross, City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Maggie Fehrman, Beacon Hill Co-Chair Fonta High, Decatur High School student Kayla Evans and Decatur High School alum Koan Roy-Meighoo. The conversation will explore the trust deficit in the United States and how that impacts race relations in particular, as well as discuss effective strategies to nurture trust between citizens and public institutions.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Wednesday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur’s Wednesday Run club every week for routes varying from two to four miles. The club is meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The courses start and end at the store. After the run, the club regroups and walks over to a local business for socializing and special discounts. On the third Wednesdays, the club heads over to East Decatur to support Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New St. The group meets up outside the brewery, and the courses start and end at there.

For more information, click here.

Halloween Movie Night in Kirkwood

Unearthing Farm and Market is hosting a free Halloween movie night on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at 1534 Memorial Drive SE in Atlanta. Attendees will watch Hocus Pocus and are encouraged to bring a chair and blanket. Popcorn, refreshments and pumpkins will be available for sale.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Children’s Environmental Health Day in Decatur

The city of Decatur is partnering with Georgia Clinician for Climate Action to celebrate Children’s Environmental Health Day on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of clean air and water, safe food and consumer products, healthy environments and stable climates to children’s health and development. Activities will include tree identification along a walk, youth groups and climate and environmental health facts from doctors.

For more information, click here.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in September and October from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, Oct. 15, Women in Blues will perform.

For more information, click here.

Tiny House Festival in Avondale Estates

The MicroLife Institute will hold its annual Tiny House Festival in Avondale Estates on Oct 16-17. The festival will showcase a collection of tiny house on wheels, schoolies and container homes for public touring. Vendors at the festival will be local businesses, as well as businesses focused on sustainability, minimalism, downsizing, home maintenance, innovative housing solutions and more. The festival will additionally feature speakers. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. A special VIP event will also be held on Oct. 16 from 7-9 p.m. at The Lost Druid Brewery when VIP members can mix and mingle with the tiny home builders, local business owners, festival vendors and the MicroLife team.

For more information, click here.

“Things My Mother Taught Me” at Main Street Theatre

Main Street Theatre in Tucker returns to the stage on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. for a performance of the comedy “Things My Mother Taught Me,” at Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road. Olivia and Gabe decided to move to Chicago, where the young couple will share an apartment as they begin new jobs and a new life together far from their home of New York City. Move-in day doesn’t go quite as planned, however, when both sets of parents show up unexpectedly to help. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for children. There will also be performances on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Woodlands Garden Hosts ‘Fairies in the Garden’ Exhibit

Woodlands Garden in Decatur is partnering with Skyland Trail for the ninth annual “Fairies in the Garden” celebration from Oct. 16-30. For the first time in the nine-year history, the fairy home exhibit will extend to two weeks instead of the typical one-day program. The free event features artistic fairy houses hidden throughout the eight-acre forest for young nature-lovers to find. Skyland Trail artists will create intricate tiny houses in the woods to celebrate art within nature. Attendees can discover tiny fairy dwellings built from bark, twigs, branches, seed heads, leaves and other natural materials, tucked in sheltered nooks along the garden’s paths.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. for an open group run. The group meets on Saturday, Oct. 16, in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., and the run starts and end there. Upon arrival, check in at the table in front of the store and grab a map. Various routes are offered. Bathrooms are available. Water is not available on the course.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Village Cruise-In

The Stone Mountain Village Cruise-In welcomes all years, makes and models of cars. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, 5312 We Mountain Street. The car show has a $10 entry fee and features popular choice awards, prizes and music.

For more information, click here.

Striding for a Cure Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk

DeKalb County’s Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center is partnering with the Georgia Spartans to host the annual Striding for a Cure Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur. The run/walk and family day will give residents an opportunity to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer and rally around survivors or those going through treatment. Registration is $25 per adult and includes a t-shirt and gift bag. The event will also include music, games, food, contests and special performances.

For more information, click here.

Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby

The annual Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16. Food service will be available beginning at 11 a.m. and the event will feature local vendors including U Joint, Steinbeck’s and King of Pops. There also will be a bake sale tent. The races will begin at 1 p.m. COVID protocols apply and mask wearing is required. The Madison Avenue Soapbox Derby is a non-motorized racing event that challenges amateur racers to design and build human-powered soapbox cars that compete against the clock in a downhill race. Competitors are divided into age groups with awards for fastest time and most creative car themes.

For more information, click here.

Art for the People Workshop: Decolonize Through Culture

The Art for the People Cultural Curriculum is a workshop for creating a community-centered, art-based educational experience. It proposes to explore how art can be a tool for advocacy and to provide political critique of structural racism, how art and creative expression can be used as an anti-racism tool and how this work can be done in the context of deepening community engagement and discourse. The four-week course will feature virtual 90-minute sessions during weeknight evenings and weekend activities. This week, the course will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will meet on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority meets for a special called meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The Tucker Downtown Development Authority will meet on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B.

The DeKalb County School Board meets on Monday, Oct. 18, at 11:30 a.m. for a virtual community input session, executive session, a committee of the whole meeting and a work session.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and via Zoom.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.