What’s happening this week: trick or treating, tree tour, Decatur clean energy plan kickoff

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including trick or treating events in Decatur and Tucker, a tree tour at the Decatur Cemetery, and the kickoff event for the Decatur clean energy plan. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Early voting for the Nov. 2 municipal election is underway and ends on Oct. 29. The hours for early voting at Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more early voting information, click here.

Editor’s note: Decaturish and the Tucker Observer have published an Elections Guide, a 76-page e-edition featuring Q&As with nearly every candidate running in our communities. To see it, click here. This special e-edition features candidates running for public office in Decatur, Avondale Estates, Atlanta City Council District 5, Clarkston Tucker and Stone Mountain. There is a PDF version of this, which you can see by clicking here, but due to the format of this e-edition, we strongly encourage you to use the e-reader version.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Trick or Treat Week in Decatur

Children and teens can trick or treat along the Decatur Square this week, Oct. 25-30. Look for a pumpkin in the window and say the secret password “Trick or Treat” to receive candy and prizes. Staff at the businesses will be dressed in costumes too. There will also be spooky events. Participating businesses include Butter & Cream, Clarity Fitness, Decatur Library, DeKalb History Center, HomeGrown Decatur, Little Shop of Stories, Olive Branch Wellness Boutique, ScreenFixing, Sq/Ft, Squash Blossom, and Wild Oats and Billy Goats.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Halloween Spirit Awards

The city of Avondale Estates is now accepting submissions for the Halloween Spirit Awards. Individuals can enter their home or business in the annual awards. Submissions must include a photo of the property decorated and ready to compete by Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The categories are business award for the most creative, original display by a business; children’s appeal for decorations that kids like the most; most creative for homes with the most creative, original display; and spookiest for homes with the biggest scare factor.

For more information, click here.

The Ghastly Dreadfuls

The Ghastly Dreadfuls is showing at the Center for Puppetry Arts until Oct. 30. The show is a clever combination of ghost stories, catchy music, gothic aesthetic and grim humor. The Ghastly Dreadfuls features seven talented performers, who each play instruments in a band, sing, dance, act and operate all the puppets with ease. Most of the songs and stories, while humorous, represent a broad range of storytelling and styles of puppetry, from the serious and moving “The 11:59” (based on a short story by Patricia C. McKissack about a former Pullman porter who hears the ominous whistle of an infamous ghost train), to a fantastically silly graveyard dance set to Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre.”

For more information, click here.

Woodlands Garden Hosts ‘Fairies in the Garden’ Exhibit

Woodlands Garden in Decatur is partnering with Skyland Trail for the ninth annual “Fairies in the Garden” celebration until Oct. 30. For the first time in the nine-year history, the fairy home exhibit will extend to two weeks instead of the typical one-day program. The free event features artistic fairy houses hidden throughout the eight-acre forest for young nature-lovers to find. Skyland Trail artists will create intricate tiny houses in the woods to celebrate art within nature. Attendees can discover tiny fairy dwellings built from bark, twigs, branches, seed heads, leaves and other natural materials, tucked in sheltered nooks along the garden’s paths.

For more information, click here.

Woodland Spirits at Fernbank

Talk a walk on the supernatural side of Fernbank’s annual Halloween exhibit, Woodlands Spirits, which is open through Nov. 7. From ghostly figures peeking from the shadows to monstrously kooky sculptures, Halloween fans of all ages will find something to scream about. Encounter various spirits, a haunted outpost, monster garden and more throughout the 10 acres of trees, trails and shadows in Fernbank’s WildWoods.

For more information, click here.

Outside the Lines exhibit at High Museum of Art

Over the summer, High Museum of Art debuted the “Outside the Lines” exhibit, an immersive maze of accessible, sensory environments by Bryony Roberts Studio. The installation continues’s the museum’s multiyear series of inclusive and inviting projects to activate its outdoor space and encourage community engagement. “Outside the Lines” came out of conversations between Bryony Roberts and self-advocates with disabilities and their allies throughout Atlanta, with the goal of creating a space that is engaging for everyone. It provides an accessible and playful environment for those with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities, supporting discovery and social connection.

For more information, click here.

Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibit

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University presents Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, the first exhibition to feature together the work of two leading Indigenous contemporary artists whose processes focus on collaborative art making. The exhibit explores the collective process of creation and features over 20 mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, along with a new monumental artist-guided community artwork also entitled Each/Other. The exhibition will be on display at the Carlos Museum until Dec. 12.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Housing Affordability Virtual Event

The city of Decatur will host three discussions focused on the missing middle housing policy to inform final policy recommendations. Each session will have a panel discussion before entering into participant breakout rooms for further conversations, followed by a Q&A. The first discussion will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Farmers Market

The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the municipal parking lot at 922 Main Street. The market has vendors with products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and food that is available to go. The market also has a loyalty shopper program and accepts SNAP and Georgia Fresh for Less Programs. The market additionally features music and children’s activities.

For more information, click here

Fleet Feet Wednesday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur’s Wednesday Run club every week for routes varying from two to four miles. The club is meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The courses start and end at the store. After the run, the club regroups and walks over to a local business for socializing and special discounts. On the third Wednesdays, the club heads over to East Decatur to support Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New St. The group meets up outside the brewery, and the courses start and end at there.

For more information, click here.

Tyke Hikes at Woodlands Garden: Wizard Wands and Fairy Crowns

Woodlands Garden is hosting a tyke hike on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 9:30 a.m. at the garden, 932 Scott Boulevard. Tyke Hikes are designed for the developmental needs of two to five-year-olds. The kids explore the outdoors for 75 minutes and are introduced to the cool aspects of Woodlands with a mini hike, craft or STEAM activity, story time and have fun in nature. On Thursday, the tiny hikers will be able to make wizard wands and decorate fairy crowns.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Energy Plan Virtual Kickoff

The city of Decatur is in the process of developing a clean energy plan that will focus on reducing traditional energy sources in Decatur. The city, along with the Southface Institute and Greenlink Analytics, will kick off a series of outreach and educations events on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information, click here.

A Ghostly Night at the Courthouse

A Ghostly Night at the Courthouse will feature guided tours throughout the DeKalb History Center, 101 E. Court Square, on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. The tour will give participants the opportunity to get to know a few of the residents ghosts and some unexplained occurrences that have happened over the years. The courtroom will feature glimpses of the more gruesome cases and other mysterious circumstances that occurred while the building was still a functioning courthouse. Atlanta Historic Dance will perform a dance Macabre and 1920s era horror films will play. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their spookiest costumes. The tours will be organized by time slots.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Parks and Recreation Haunted Trail

The Tucker Parks and Recreation department is hosing a haunted trail event on Friday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. at the white trail at Henderson Park, 4000 Henderson Park Road. Participants will find their way out of the alternate dimension, REKCUT, by locating clues along the trail. Complete the journey by using the decoder to break the spell and escape back to Tucker.

For more information, click here.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in September and October from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, Oct. 29, Joey Sommerville will perform.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. for an open group run. The group meets on Saturday, Oct. 30, in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., and the run starts and end there. Upon arrival, check in at the table in front of the store and grab a map. Various routes are offered. Bathrooms are available. Water is not available on the course.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Walking Past the Dead Tree Tour

The DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is hosting a “Walking Past the Dead Tree Tour” in Decatur’s Historic Cemetery, 299 Bell Street, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. Participants will learn about some of the city’s trees, tree types and tree needs. Arborists will be stationed at trees throughout the walking trail to give tree talks and tell stories. Donations will be accepted by the cemetery for the Women Arborists of the Southeast scholarship fund and Friends of the Decatur Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required. Groups are limited to 10 people.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Parks and Recreation Candy Give Away

Tucker Parks and Recreation is hosting drive-thru trick or treating on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 1-3 p.m. at Kelly Cofer Park, 4259 N. Park Drive; Montreal Park, 1341 Montreal Road; and Rosenfeld Park, 2088 Glacier Drive.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The Tucker City Council meets on Monday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. for a work session at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Ave., Suite 350.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Decatur School Board meets on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. for a work session at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. for a work session at the Clarkston City Hall, 1055 Rowland Street, and via Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Voter Registration and Elections is holding a special called meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

The Stone Mountain City Council meets on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. for a special called meeting via Zoom.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and via Zoom.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.