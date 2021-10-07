Woodlands Garden present the ninth annual Fairies in the Garden Oct. 16-30

Share









Decatur, GA — Woodlands Garden is partnering with Skyland Trail for the ninth annual Fairies in the Garden celebration from Oct. 16-30. For the first time in the nine-year history of this garden program, the fairy home exhibit will extend to two weeks instead of the usual one-day program, according to a press release.

Fairies in the Garden features artistic fairy houses hidden throughout the garden’s eight-acre forest for young nature lovers to find. Skyland Trail artists create intricate tiny houses in the woods to celebrate art within nature. Attendees will discover fairy dwellings built from bark, branches, twigs, leaves, seed heads and other natural materials. Colonies will include root fairies, stump fairies, fortress fairies, moss fairies, and trolls under the bridge.

This free exhibit, open during daylight hours, was designed to help children of all ages recognize and appreciate the art that lies within nature.

In addition to exploring the fairy homes on display during the two-week exhibit, Woodlands Garden will host ‘Tyke Hikes’ and ‘Stories in the Woods’ with online registration required.

For more information, including directions and parking options, visit the Woodlands Garden website.

