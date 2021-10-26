Zoo garden created at Frazier-Rowe Park thanks to Decatur Girl Scouts

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Troop 16307 got their hands dirty recently to earn the Girl Scout Bronze Award, by planting a zoo garden at Frazier-Rowe Park, a press release said. For those unfamiliar with the term, a zoo garden’s plants all have animal names like lamb’s ear, spiderwort, or bear’s foot.

It’s a fun and educational way to introduce young kids to the joys of gardening.

The park has a playground, but park volunteers wanted a way to engage children with the natural world. Troop members put their heads together and came up with the idea to create a zoo garden. They researched what plants would grow in our zone and put in the labor to clear the site and prepare the soil. They then planted almost a dozen community-donated plants and designed signs to identify them and educate park visitors.

The park hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony a few weeks ago, recognizing the troop and giving community members a chance to visit.

“Doing your bronze award is more than just a project,” said 6th-grade troop member Samantha H. “It’s a commitment, and when you sign your name on the Bronze Award form, you are agreeing to create something that changes the world. It doesn’t have to be life-changing. After all, while a zoo garden might not change the world in a big way, it definitely helps our community.”

The Bronze Award is the highest award a Junior Girl Scout Troop can earn. It requires girls to identify a need in their community, research ways to meet it, and then put a plan into action. Troop leader, Kristi Richardson said the girls contributed around a dozen hours each to the project.

