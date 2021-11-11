11-year-old trick-or-treating in East Lake dies after being struck by vehicle

Share









Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Police say an 11-year-old boy died on Oct. 31 while trick-or-treating in East Lake.

Police responded to the scene around 8:20 p.m. The boy had been hit near 2703 Memorial Drive Southeast.

“On scene, officers found that an 11-year-old male had been hit,” a spokesperson for APD said. “The preliminary investigation found that the pedestrian had been standing on the sidewalk with several other children, celebrating Halloween. The pedestrian walked into the roadway to cross Memorial Dr and where he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stayed on scene and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No charges are anticipated in this crash.”

Police are still investigating. While investigators did not identify the child, 11 Alive journalist Kaitlyn Ross has identified hiim as Devonne Malique David.

A Go Fund Me has been established to help his family.

