Agnes Scott College announces inaugural members of Athletics Hall of Fame

Decatur, GA — The Agnes Scott College Department of Athletics has announced the inaugural induction class of the Athletics Hall of Fame, according to a press release.

“Congratulations to the Agnes Scott Athletics Hall of Fame inaugural class. Each inductee has made an important and lasting contribution to the college’s sports legacy,” said Leocadia I. Zak, president of Agnes Scott College. “Since 1897, our varsity teams have positioned Agnes Scott as an institution that nurtures and motivates our students to excellence in ways that go beyond academics. I am proud that we will continue to honor that legacy through the Agnes Scott Athletics Hall of Fame.”

Agnes Scott Athletics has a history in sports dating back to 1897. For the first time, the legacy of Agnes Scott Athletics will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Nov. 5-6.

“Our college has a history of sports that remained largely undocumented. It is my honor to bring these stories of leadership, heroism, and triumph into the spotlight to inspire the next generation of Scotties,” said Markesha Henderson, Agnes Scott College director of athletics. “I look forward to growing this event into an annual fall tradition to celebrate Agnes Scott’s sports legacy.”

The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductees include: – Basketball: Genefine Sapateh ’13 – Tennis: Selinda Geyer ’00 – Cross Country: Phyllis Hines ’04 – Soccer: Heather Holm ’01 – Softball: Melanie Ennis ’13 – Coach/Administrator: Joeleen Akin (2003-2016) – Legacy: Bill and Carolyn Curry ’66 Inductees also include the 2014 softball team: – Head Coach Talya DiGirolamo – Assistant Coaches Ariana Mullin, Morgan Smith, and Laura Kot Magnum – Casey Arnold ’16 – Julia Blattner Johnson ’15 – Tiffany Cain Woodward ’15 – Kelsey Daigneau ’17 – Miranda Gammon-Coker ’17 – Tamron Hampton ’17 – Holly Jones ’17 – Aimee McKibbin Jennings ’15 – Alyssa Millikin ’15 – Ashley Monsrud ’15 – Kat Riale ’15 – Megan Snipes McBeth ’15 – Team Manager Candace Bey ’16

The induction ceremony and dinner will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Letitia Pate Evans Dining Hall at Agnes Scott College. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Agnes Scott Athletics Fund.

“We’re excited to honor this extraordinary group of individuals who have made such substantial contributions to athletics at Agnes Scott College,” said Bernie Todd Smith, chair of the Athletics Advisory Board.

The Hall of Fame display will be unveiled on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.

“The inaugural Hall of Fame celebration represents the beginning of a new era for Agnes Scott College athletics. By celebrating the extraordinary accomplishments of our past athletes, we hope to ignite an extreme sense of pride in our current, and future Scotties,” mentioned Naima Judge, chair of the Hall of Fame Committee.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $550 for a table of eight. COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend this event.

To learn more about the event, click here.

