Atlanta City Council District 5 candidates to appear on Decaturish Twitch show before Nov. 30 runoff

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta City Council District 5 candidates Liliana Bakhtiari and Mandy Mahoney are heading to runoff election that will take place on Nov. 30.

The two candidates will appear on the Decaturish Twitch Show at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 for a final debate before the Nov. 30 runoff election.

We’ll see you on Nov: 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Early voting will be held from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Nov. 17-19, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Nov. 20, 12-5 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Nov. 22-24. The runoff election is Nov. 30.

Early voting locations are Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker 30034; Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Lithonia, 30038; Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive, Atlanta 30317; and DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur 30032.

Each early voting location will have a drop box for absentee ballots until Nov. 24. Voter must return an absentee ballot on Nov. 30 to the DeKalb Elections Office at Memorial Drive.

To request an absentee ballot, click here. Absentee ballot applications must be requested by Nov. 19, according to the new voting law SB202.

To check your polling location, click here.

All our elections coverage can be found at decaturishvotes.com.

