Atlanta City Council District 5 race heading to runoff between Bakhtiari, Mahoney on Nov. 30

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta City Council District 5 candidates Liliana Bakhtiari and Mandy Mahoney are heading to runoff election that will take place on Nov. 30.

During the municipal elections, if a race for any seat does not result in any single candidate receiving at least 50% plus one vote, the election will go to a runoff, according to the city of Atlanta website. The runoff election will be between the two candidates who received the largest number of votes between Fulton and DeKalb Counties.

Here are the results: ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 (Votes/Percentage) (DeKalb Precincts reporting: 6 of 6 Fulton County precincts reporting: 8 out of 8) Samuel Bacote 1852/17.85% Liliana Bakhtiari 5134/49.50% ADVANCES TO NOV. 30 RUNOFF Katrina “Katie” Kissell 848/8.17% Amanda “Mandy” Mahoney 1894/18.26% ADVANCES TO NOV. 30 RUNOFF Doug Williams 642/6.19

“We are so incredibly grateful to every voter who turned out and cast their vote for us over the past month, and to everyone who has been a part of our campaign throughout the past year— every meet and greet, every call, every text, every dollar donated, every door knocked, every sign waved, and every vote cast has paved the way for this journey,” Bakhtiari wrote on Facebook. “We have so much [to] celebrate. But the work isn’t done quite yet— we were just shy of winning outright, which means we’re heading to a runoff on November 30th.”

In a campaign email, Mahoney said she is poised to be in the runoff and appreciates all the support from voters.

“I am going to approach the runoff with the same commitment we had in entering this race and are preparing our campaign for the next steps on this journey,” Mahoney said. “Thank you to everyone for your support as we approach the upcoming runoff for District 5.”

Mahoney was at Branan Towers yesterday, celebrating democracy with a flower mandala ceremony.

“While we were hoping to know more at this point, the spirit of peace and celebration of democracy will continue to be at the forefront of our minds in the days and months to come,” she said.

Decaturish will be hosting a Twitch forum with both candidates on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 a.m. If you have question suggestions, send those to [email protected]

