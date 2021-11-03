Atlanta Public Schools, DeKalb County School District to close Nov. 5 due to World Series parade

Share









This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Public Schools and the DeKalb County School District will be closed on Friday, Nov. 5, due to celebrations honoring the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series.

City Schools of Decatur does not plan to close on Friday, but will notify the community if those plans change.

The Braves announced on Tuesday night that there will be a parade on Friday to celebrate their World Series win, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The celebratory parade will start at noon. It will begin at Peachtree Street and Marietta Street and go to Peachtree Street and 10th Street, then to Truist Park.

“Due to the logistical challenges associated with the anticipated traffic, road closures and crowds expected throughout metro Atlanta for the celebrations honoring our World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Public Schools will observe a district holiday and be closed on Friday, November 5,” APS spokesperson Seth Coleman said.

The district wants to make sure that all students and staff are safe during the celebrations. Friday night athletic activities, however, will not be impacted and will proceed as normal.

“This is a non-school day for students and will be a paid holiday for all full-time APS employees,” Coleman said. “APS shares in the excitement of the World Series victory by our Atlanta Braves and congratulates the entire organization for a fantastic and historic season.”

All DeKalb County School District schools and centers will also be closed on Friday to help the Braves celebrate during the championship parade, DCSD spokesperson Carla Parker said.

"DeKalb County School District (DCSD) congratulates the Atlanta Braves on winning the 2021 World Series title. We are excited to have another professional sports championship in metro Atlanta," Parker said.

