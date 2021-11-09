Avondale Estates City Commission to consider design, construction contract for town green market pavilion

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting immediately followed by a work session. The City Commission meetings are held in person at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and will be available via Zoom.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To join the meeting via phone, dial 301.715.8592 and use webinar ID: 889 4974 8201. To view the meeting agendas, click here.

During the regular meeting, the City Commission will consider a contract with Fabric Developers and Stevens and Wilkinson to design and build the market pavilion on the town green. At the Oct. 27 meeting, the City Commission discussed the funding options for the pavilion and gave the developers direction to begin creating the construction drawings for the pavilion that will be on the corner of North Avondale Road and Oak Street.

Fabric Developers and Stevens and Wilkinson anticipates having final designs and cost in about six weeks for the market pavilion.

The town green project includes the construction on four-acres of the land. About two acres will be a park and the other two acres will be the commercial development. The site is located along Highway 278/ North Avondale Road between Lake and Oak Streets.

The multi-use pavilion area could be used as a community facility for use as a home for community events, the Avondale Farmers Market, food truck parking and temporary parking for events, according to the proposal.

The pavilion will be designed in the same character as the performance pavilion that will be in the park, including glulam wood and heavy timber structure, and a metal roof.

“We are taking similar elements, like the curving wood arches, so that there’s a consistent pattern,” said Sheri Locke, senior architect with Stevens and Wilkinson and designer of the town green. “We’re creating identity here. We’re creating a place that’s special.”

The pavilion will also feature lighting and fans, so events could be held at night. The design includes the infrastructure for speakers and accent lighting, as well, that could be added at a later time.

The added cost of laying concrete underneath the pavilion would add about $65,000, bringing the cost to about $915,000. The developers initially estimated the cost to be $850,000.

“If we can do this for that amount, keep it there, and if we have the means to pay for it, I like this [design],” Mayor Jonathan Elmore said at the Oct. 27 meeting.

The City Commission also wanted to take advantage of Reeves Young already being on the site constructing the park, as the firm would be able to simultaneously build the pavilion.

During the regular meeting, the City Commission will also discuss allocating $36,000 toward burying the utility line in the town green, and will hold the first reading of the amended tree ordinance. During the work session, the board will discuss the 2021 amended budget, as well as board member appointments.

