Biz bits: Cremalosa announces holiday marketplace; Supreme Burger wins award for giving back

Share









Decatur, GA — Here’s a look at business news in our community.

– Cremalosa is hosting a holiday marketplace in Decatur during November and December.

The gelateria has announced its holiday offerings for Thanksgiving and throughout December. The Cremalosa Holiday Marketplace will feature fresh and frozen baked goods to enjoy throughout the season and at holiday meals, pls seasonal gelato flavors, an affogato bar and a warming fire pit on the patio.

The marketplace is now open and offers cinnamon buns, mini pies, holiday cookie bars, and special holiday-themed gelato cakes. Cremalosa will also have holiday gelato flavors like gingersnap, maple mascarpone, spice cake, and orange vanilla. Items are now available in house in a limited amount and can be pre-ordered online.

For Thanksgiving, hummingbird cakes will be available. They are a Southern favorite filled with maple mascarpone gelato. Cremalosa will also have mini pumpkin pies for purchase in the shop Nov. 17-24. The cakes and pies will be available on a first come, first served basis.

During the Christmas season, Creamalosa will offer peppermint fudge brownies, mini pecan pies, cinnamon buns and gelato spice cakes filled with vanilla-orange gelato. White chocolate peppermint gelato will also debut in December. These items will be available from Dec. 1-23.

Located on the plaza level of Cortland Decatur East Apartments, the shop features a cheery and welcoming interior with colorful robin’s egg blue walls and rich chocolate brown millwork. The patio is lovely and expansive, with lots of room to enjoy orders al fresco.

Cremalosa is located at 2657 E. College Ave., Suite B-3 in Decatur. The shop is open Wednesday through Friday from 2-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1-8 p.m.

– Mastercard and Bank of America announced that Decatur-based Supreme Burger received the Giving Back Award during the Small Business Impact Awards on Oct. 28.

At the event, Mastercard and Bank of America announced the winners of for four categories, including Giving Back, Diversity & Inclusion, Innovation, and Sustainability.

The gourmet quick-service burger restaurant aspires to be more than just a burger, but a movement with a mission to engage, empower and encourage their community through basic needs, cultural expression and economic opportunities for success. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant used the shutdown as a chance to give back, providing over 150,000 meals per week to youth and seniors in the community.

At the event, Elizabeth Gore, co-founder and president of Hello Alice, along with representatives from Mastercard and Bank of America, presented Supreme Burger with the following:

– $10,000 awarded in the form of a check

– Mastercard Digital Doors™ Toolkit, a set of resources to help build revenue and protect businesses

– One year of Platinum Honors tier member benefits in Bank of America Preferred Rewards for Business

– Bank of America’s Merchant Services Equipment Package

– Access to a Small Business Specialist for a year

– Alair Homes Decatur is collecting clothing donations for NARI Cares. Alair Homes is seeking donations of clean, gently-used or new clothing for men, women and children. Items can be dropped off at the firm’s office, 124 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur. Clothes may be dropped off Monday through Friday during regular office hours and must be received no later than Friday, Nov. 19.

The clothing is part of a holiday season clothing drive sponsored by NARI Atlanta, the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

Here’s the full statement:

Alair Homes Decatur ( www.alairhomes.com/decatur ) is collecting clean, gently-used (or new) clothing for men, women and children at the firm’s office, 124 South Columbia Dr., Decatur, 30030. The clothing collection is part of a holiday season clothes drive sponsored by NARI Atlanta, the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. Clothes may be dropped off Monday-Friday during regular office hours and must be received no later than Friday, Nov. 19. Items will be distributed by NARI members to the Gateway Center in downtown Atlanta and the Donna Center for Women on Atlanta’s Westside two local nonprofits serving adults and families. For more information and additional drop-off site addresses, visit https://conta.cc/3wbhmOZ. “Alair Decatur is pleased to open our doors for clothing donations, along with several other NARI member firms throughout the Greater Atlanta area,” said David Michelson, Alair regional partner and 2021-2022 NARI Atlanta president. “Our local chapter’s

charitable initiatives are created and executed under the banner ‘NARI Cares’, and this seasonal clothing drive is a wonderful way for us to come together to help our fellow Atlantans. If our Decatur office isn’t convenient for a clothing drop-off, people can take donations to several other NARI Atlanta members in the Greater Atlanta area including Dove Studio Kitchen and Bath, and Sunny & Ranney (Roswell), Glass Doctor of Atlanta (Norcross), Modify Atlanta (Smyrna) or Randall Brothers (Atlanta and Marietta).” NARI Cares was created by NARI Atlanta as a way for members to assist neighbors in need and nonprofit organizations through volunteer remodeling projects. The 501(c)3 also supports local workforce development through scholarships, internships, apprenticeships and employment. www.nariatlanta.org/nari-cares

— TheDinnerClub is expanding in Atlanta.

Founded by two Atlanta natives, TheDinnerClub is a meal subscription service that delivers fresh, ready-to-eat meals from local restaurants. The company works exclusively with local neighborhood restaurants to offer the best at-home delivery experience at an affordable price.

Here’s the full announcement:

ATLANTA – TheDinnerClub (www.eatdinnerclub.com) is expanding in Atlanta. Founded by two Atlanta natives, TheDinnerClub is a meal subscription service delivering fresh, ready-to-eat meals from local restaurants. The company works exclusively withlocal neighborhood restaurants to offer the best at-home delivery experience at a more affordable price point than traditional delivery apps. “The idea behind TheDinnerClub was formed through my experience with a meal kit subscription service,” said founder & CEO Blake Gleaves. “I am married with two kids and was working a full-time job when we signed up for a meal kit. I found myself missing time with my family while I was spending over 2 hours prepping, cooking, and cleaning.” Gleaves, along with co-founder Ashby Baum, set out to offer a service that combines the benefits of a meal subscription service with the ease of restaurant delivery. TheDinnerClub was founded to allow users the opportunity to plan ahead while avoiding the hassle of cooking and cleaning. Each week, TheDinnerClub recommends a couple of dinners to be delivered in the upcoming week. Their subscribers either accept the suggestions or adjust to one of their +40 locally prepared meals. Once your meals and schedule are set for next week, they send you a morning reminder that dinner is covered for that night. It is delivered on-time, fresh and ready to eat. Due to their unique delivery and scheduling algorithm they are able to deliver meals for 30% savings to standard delivery apps and compete with meal kits. The service offers meal plans for individuals and families of up to four and includes options for calorie-conscious eaters and vegetarians, as well. “TheDinnerClub is also an excellent partner to local restaurants,” states Baum. “Not many people realize that popular delivery apps take up to 30% per order from restaurants. Additionally, on-demand ordering is unpredictable for restaurant owners and creates strain on kitchens during service. TheDinnerClub is designed to better support local restaurants. We take little to no discount from our restaurant partners and allow them to plan and prep for orders well in advance.” After a successful launch in May, TheDinnerClub launched in more neighborhoods within Atlanta. Now, they are expanding to most neighborhoods within the 285 loop. The growing list of restaurant partners includes Gusto, Moe’s Original Barbeque, Hattie B’s, Osteria 832, Verde Taqueria, Karv Family Kitchen, Sukoshi and many more. Consumers have reviewed the service by saying “I love being able to order from local restaurants while supporting a small business, and the overall experience was quite convenient!,” “High energy company with many moving pieces,” and “The food was always delivered right on time, the communication about sides or other preferences was quick, easy, and cheerful. I appreciate the variety of meals offered, and the customer service is outstanding!” Pricing and Availability Individual meal plans start at $36/week. Plans for a family of 4 start at $120. No additional fees, surcharges or tip requests, ever. Service is currently available in the following zip codes: Introductory Offer for Media Use code DECATURISH50 for 50% off your first week’s subscription. About TheDinnerClub TheDinnerClub was founded by two Atlanta natives and friends, Blake Gleaves and Ashby Baum, with the goal of delivering tasty, stress-free meal solutions at affordable price points. Check out all the options available at eatdinnerclub.com and on Instagram @thedinnerclub_atl.

– Oprah Winfrey recently revealed her annual Oprah’s Favorite Things list, which features must-have gifts for the holidays. The handmade Annie doll from Step Stitches in Decatur was hand selected by Oprah for the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Dean (@stepstitches)



Step Stitches was founded by Stephanie Dean, a retired teacher and social worker. Now, her full-time job is making vintage-style dolls. She also wrote a children’s book to go with the doll that she self-published through Kindle Direct Publishing.

The 2021 list is the biggest yet, and celebrates seven years of Oprah’s Favorite Things exclusively on Amazon. Most of the items on the list are from small businesses, women-owned brands, and businesses owned by individuals who are Black, Indigenous or people of color.

In the last year, American small- and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon’s store sold more than 3.8 billion products, averaging 7,400 every minute. For Step Stitches and The Chai Box, and the other small businesses that are on the list, selling on Amazon opens up a whole new customer base and affords an opportunity to dramatically increase sales and grow the brand.

– Chai Pani was named one of America’s favorite restaurants on The New York Times’ list of the 50 places they’re most excited about right now.

“We dispatched our critics, reporters and editors around the country to find the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021. They’re not ranked, but together they reflect the rich mosaic of American dining,” the intro reads. Award-winning Atlanta-based food correspondent Kim Severson selected and wrote about Chai Pani.

Chai Pani, which also has a location in Asheville, North Carolina, is honored to represent Asheville, as well as Atlanta, with a new menu focuses on Deccan Plateau.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.