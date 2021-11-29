Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitoring new COVID-19 Omicron variant

Share

Atlanta, GA — The World Health Organization classified a new COVID-19 variant on Nov. 26, which was first reported to the WHO by South Africa. It is a variant of concern and has been named Omicron. No cases of the variant have been identified in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are grateful to the South African government and its scientists who have openly communicated with the global scientific community and continue to share information about this variant with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and CDC,” a statement from the CDC says. “ We are working with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners to learn more about this variant, as we continue to monitor its path.”

The CDC is monitoring variants and expects the Omicron variant to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is also monitoring the new variant and no cases have been detected in Georgia at this time, according to a press release.

Scientists are studying the variant to determine how quickly and easily it spreads, whether it causes more severe illness and how well the current COVID-19 vaccines will protect against it. So far, a few dozen COVID cases caused by Omicron have been identified in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium, according to Georgia DPH.

“What is known is that COVID vaccination helps stop transmission of infection which prevents new variants from emerging,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Vaccination is more important than ever with the emergence of this new variant and the holidays just around the corner.”

Amid the discovery of the Omicron variant, the U.S. will restrict travel for non-U.S. citizens from South African and seven other countries beginning on Monday, as part of a global effort to mitigate the spread of the heavily mutated variance. Other countries include Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi, CNBC reported.

There has been no indication as to how long the bans will remain in effect. President Joe Biden said in a statement that moving forward, he will be “guided by what the science and my medical team advises,” according to CNBC.

The CDC continues to recommend people follow prevention strategies, such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, physically distancing from others, and washing hands frequently.

The CDC and Georgia DPH also recommend that everyone aged five and older get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC also encourages those who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

