Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, local pediatricians offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, local pediatricians offer COVID-19 vaccine appointmentsPediatric Nurse Practitioner Hannah Addis draws up a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at DeKalb Pediatric Center on Thursday March 25, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta, GA — Following the Nov. 2 announcement that Millions of children in the United States will soon be able to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine, local pediatricians began taking appointments for children age 5 to 11.
“Another 28 million Americans are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the CDC officially recommended the Pfizer shot for 5- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday night,” ABC News reported.
To book an appointment, call your child’s pediatrician today.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has also provided information about where parents can obtain a vaccination for their child.
Here’s the full announcement from CHOA:
Updated as of November 2, 2021
– Vaccines for children: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age. On Nov. 2, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for this age group. Children’s is providing vaccinations at several locations.
– Facebook Live: On Thursday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. our pediatric infectious disease specialists will answer parents’ commonly asked questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children during a Facebook Live session.
– Booster doses: Read the CDC recommendations on the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot.
– CDC: COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe for Pregnant People
– FDA approval: On Aug. 23, 2021, the FDA granted full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Where to Schedule a Vaccine Appointment
Vaccine finder
Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine near you.
Reminder: For individuals ages 5 to 17 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for these ages. Before scheduling an appointment, make sure the location you choose offers the Pfizer vaccine.
Children’s Locations
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Emergency Department (Parking Lots)
Viral Solutions will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations outside of Children’s Emergency Departments beginning Nov. 3, 2021. Siblings and caregivers may also be vaccinated. Pre-registration is required. Appointments can be made on Viral Solutions website.
Locations:
– Children’s at Egleston Hospital (located immediately inside the Emergency Department parking deck)
– Children’s at Hughes Spalding Hospital (located to the left of the valet attendant in the service lot)
– Children’s at Scottish Rite Hospital (located to the right of the valet attendant in the Emergency Department parking lot)
Hours: 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Children’s Center for Advanced Pediatrics
Viral Solutions will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the lobby of the Center for Advanced Pediatrics beginning Nov. 3, 2021. Siblings and caregivers may also be vaccinated. Pre-registration is required. Appointments can be made on Viral Solutions website.
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Children’s at Satellite Boulevard
COVID Cares GA will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the parking lot of Children’s at Satellite Boulevard beginning Nov. 3, 2021. Siblings and caregivers may also be vaccinated. Pre-registration is not required, but appointments can be made on the COVID Care GA website.
Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Children’s at Town Center
Emergent Testing will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Children’s at Town Center in the back of the Urgent Care Center beginning Nov. 3, 2021. Siblings and caregivers may also be vaccinated. Pre-registration is not required, but appointments can be made on the Emergent Testing website.
Hours: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Children’s Clinics
If your child is age 5 or older and sees a doctor at one of the following locations, your child may be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine during an upcoming, scheduled appointment. Talk to the scheduler at your child’s clinic for more information about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during your child’s visit.
Some of our clinics are offering vaccinations for caregivers and siblings. Check with your clinic for details.
– Adolescent Medicine clinic: Children’s at Hughes Spalding Hospital
– Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center Clinics: Children’s at Egleston, Scottish Rite, and Hughes Spalding
– Asthma clinic: Children’s at Hughes Spalding Hospital
– Marcus Autism Center: This location is hosting vaccine clinics for patients and caregivers. Pre-registration is required. Learn more.
– Primary Care: Children’s at Hughes Spalding Hospital
– The Center for Safe and Healthy Children: Children’s at Hughes Spalding Hospital
– Transplant clinic (heart, liver and kidney): Patients who have had a transplant have specific requirements to be eligible for vaccination. Talk to your child’s clinical team about your child’s COVID-19 vaccine.
