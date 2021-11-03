Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, local pediatricians offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Vaccine finder

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine near you.

Reminder: For individuals ages 5 to 17 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for these ages. Before scheduling an appointment, make sure the location you choose offers the Pfizer vaccine.

Children’s Locations

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Emergency Department (Parking Lots)

Viral Solutions will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations outside of Children’s Emergency Departments beginning Nov. 3, 2021. Siblings and caregivers may also be vaccinated. Pre-registration is required. Appointments can be made on Viral Solutions website.

Locations:

– Children’s at Egleston Hospital (located immediately inside the Emergency Department parking deck)

– Children’s at Hughes Spalding Hospital (located to the left of the valet attendant in the service lot)

– Children’s at Scottish Rite Hospital (located to the right of the valet attendant in the Emergency Department parking lot)

Hours: 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Children’s Center for Advanced Pediatrics

Viral Solutions will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the lobby of the Center for Advanced Pediatrics beginning Nov. 3, 2021. Siblings and caregivers may also be vaccinated. Pre-registration is required. Appointments can be made on Viral Solutions website.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Children’s at Satellite Boulevard

COVID Cares GA will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the parking lot of Children’s at Satellite Boulevard beginning Nov. 3, 2021. Siblings and caregivers may also be vaccinated. Pre-registration is not required, but appointments can be made on the COVID Care GA website.

Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Children’s at Town Center

Emergent Testing will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Children’s at Town Center in the back of the Urgent Care Center beginning Nov. 3, 2021. Siblings and caregivers may also be vaccinated. Pre-registration is not required, but appointments can be made on the Emergent Testing website.

Hours: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Children’s Clinics

If your child is age 5 or older and sees a doctor at one of the following locations, your child may be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine during an upcoming, scheduled appointment. Talk to the scheduler at your child’s clinic for more information about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during your child’s visit.

Some of our clinics are offering vaccinations for caregivers and siblings. Check with your clinic for details.

– Adolescent Medicine clinic: Children’s at Hughes Spalding Hospital

– Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center Clinics: Children’s at Egleston, Scottish Rite, and Hughes Spalding

– Asthma clinic: Children’s at Hughes Spalding Hospital

– Marcus Autism Center: This location is hosting vaccine clinics for patients and caregivers. Pre-registration is required. Learn more.

– Primary Care: Children’s at Hughes Spalding Hospital

– The Center for Safe and Healthy Children: Children’s at Hughes Spalding Hospital

– Transplant clinic (heart, liver and kidney): Patients who have had a transplant have specific requirements to be eligible for vaccination. Talk to your child’s clinical team about your child’s COVID-19 vaccine.