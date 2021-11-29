City of Atlanta runoff elections are Tuesday, Nov. 30

Share

Atlanta, GA — The city of Atlanta runoff elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling place, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page by clicking here. Locally, Liliana Bakhtiari and Mandy Mahoney are in the runoff for the Atlanta City Council District 5 seat.

To vote, you need to be at least 18 years old and have one of the following forms of identification:

– Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

For more information about identification requirements, click here.

Municipal elections were held on Nov. 2.

During the municipal elections, if a race for any seat does not result in any single candidate receiving at least 50% plus one vote, the election will go to a runoff, according to the city of Atlanta website. The runoff election will be between the two candidates who received the largest number of votes between Fulton and DeKalb Counties.

“We are so incredibly grateful to every voter who turned out and cast their vote for us over the past month, and to everyone who has been a part of our campaign throughout the past year— every meet and greet, every call, every text, every dollar donated, every door knocked, every sign waved, and every vote cast has paved the way for this journey,” Bakhtiari wrote on Facebook following the Nov. 2 elections. “We have so much [to] celebrate. But the work isn’t done quite yet— we were just shy of winning outright, which means we’re heading to a runoff on November 30th.”

Mahoney is excited to be in the runoff and appreciates all the support from voters and the community.

“I’m looking forward to being back out there with my supporters and talking to the community about what is on their hearts, what they want to see kept the same, and what they want to see improved to continue pushing forward for what I am fighting for, for Atlanta,” she told Decaturish.

She would like to see the city grow its resources to bring new creative solutions into the community and believes the community has the best answers and right answers. She aims to be a vessel for the community and lift up what people want to see improved.

“I’m focused on sidewalk and street infrastructure improvements so that we can have safer ways to trade off our cars to move around our community,” Mahoney said. “I want to see us enact policy that supports our elderly residents to be able to age in place in their homes, so that’s both from a tax standpoint, as well as resources to help them live in healthy homes. I believe that we need just and effective public safety improvements in our community. Finally, I want to see infrastructure dollars be used to adapt to climate change.”

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

