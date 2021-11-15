Type to search

City of Decatur unveils 2021 holiday ornament

Decatur

City of Decatur unveils 2021 holiday ornament

Zoe Seiler Nov 15, 2021
Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers and Decatur Arts Alliance Board member Doug Aholt unveil the 2021 holiday ornament in the window of Wild Oats & Billy Goats. Photo courtesy of the city of Decatur.
Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur unveiled the 10th Decatur ornament on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Wild Oats and Billy Goats. Each year, the ornament is created by different artists. This year, Katherine and Kyle Allen designed the ornament, Assistant City Manager Linda Harris said.

Kyle is a potter and Katherine is a painter. They worked together to create four designs — a wreath, a candy cane, a tree with lights and a blue ornament.

The ornaments are on sale for $18 and all proceeds will go toward creating the 2022 ornament. They are available for purchase at Wild Oats and Billy Goats and other stores, including Little Shop of Stories, Homegrown Decatur, Sq. Ft., Eco-Denizen and more.

Weatherly Munroe, owner of Wild Oats and Billy Goats, is a member of the Decatur Tourism Bureau and coordinates the ornament every year.

The 2021 Decatur ornament was unveiled at Wild Oats & Billy Goats on Thursday, Nov. 4. Photo courtesy of the city of Decatur.

(Back, L-R) Lisa Powers, Sherry Jackman, Tony Powers, Kelly Walsh, Doug Aholt, and (front, L-R) Angie Macon and Weatherly Munroe unveiled the 2021 Decatur ornament on Nov. 4. Photo courtesy of the city of Decatur.

Dope Coffee owner Michelle Loyd (center) served vegan hot chocolate and bottled coffee drinks at the 2021 Decatur ornament unveiling on Nov. 4 at Wild Oats & Billy Goats. Photo courtesy of the city of Decatur.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2021 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.