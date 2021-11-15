City of Decatur unveils 2021 holiday ornament

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur unveiled the 10th Decatur ornament on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Wild Oats and Billy Goats. Each year, the ornament is created by different artists. This year, Katherine and Kyle Allen designed the ornament, Assistant City Manager Linda Harris said.

Kyle is a potter and Katherine is a painter. They worked together to create four designs — a wreath, a candy cane, a tree with lights and a blue ornament.

The ornaments are on sale for $18 and all proceeds will go toward creating the 2022 ornament. They are available for purchase at Wild Oats and Billy Goats and other stores, including Little Shop of Stories, Homegrown Decatur, Sq. Ft., Eco-Denizen and more.

Weatherly Munroe, owner of Wild Oats and Billy Goats, is a member of the Decatur Tourism Bureau and coordinates the ornament every year.

