Clairemont Elementary School hosting 30th anniversary of the Decatur Holiday Marketplace

Decatur, GA — The Clairemont Elementary School Parent Teacher Association will host the 30th anniversary of the Decatur Holiday Marketplace from Nov. 26 through Dec. 11.

For the last three decades, volunteers have come together to transform Clairemont Elementary into a European-inspired market where artists and makers from the region gather to sell artwork, crafts, gifts and more, according to a press release.

Last year, the community tradition went online due to COVID-19, and the Clairemont community is excited to return to an in-person marketplace this year while also offering the online option. The online marketplace will open on Nov. 26 and run through Dec. 11.

The in-person marketplace will be held on Dec. 10 from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. and on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Clairemont Elementary, 155 Erie Ave. Safety precautions will be in place, including having a limited number of vendors inside the building, to ensure vendors and shoppers can have a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

The Holiday Marketplace is produced by a volunteer committee, in partnership with the PTA, who work from June until December to put on the annual event.

As a special tribute, the school will give the community an opportunity to permanently dedicate individual auditorium chairs with the purchase of engraved plaques. The money raised by the dedications will be used for various school enhancements not budgeted for by City Schools of Decatur.

The annual Holiday Marketplace is the largest fundraiser for the school and all proceeds help fund educational programs, teacher grants, student field trips and other enhancements to the student experience at Clairemont Elementary.

