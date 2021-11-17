Clarkston accuses Tucker of having ulterior motive for prolonging litigation

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Clarkston, GA — Clarkston City Council member Jamie Carroll says that the city of Tucker could have ended a year-old lawsuit between the cities over four acres of land Clarkston illegally annexed, but the city of Tucker won’t settle.

He and Clarkston’s former mayor claim Tucker has an ulterior motive in keeping the litigation going: blocking an affordable housing project on its border along East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

“They want to block the entire project because they don’t want affordable housing right on the border of Tucker,” Carroll said.

Tucker maintains the issue is about the illegal annexation of its land and has nothing to do with the apartment complex that would have 188 units and would offer rental units for people making up to 60 percent of the area median income.

Tucker, through its spokesperson, denied it has an objection to affordable housing. Tucker city councilmembers did not return messages seeking comment for this story.

“On advice of counsel, none of our staff or elected officials will be commenting on pending litigation,” city spokesperson Matt Holmes said. “It is important to note that at no point in this process have any of our staff or elected officials referred to – or been motivated by – the affordable housing aspect of this project.

“Plain and simple, this has been motivated by the fact that a previous Clarkston administration incorrectly used property that was not in the City of Clarkston to satisfy zoning requirements for the project. This narrative about affordable housing is a tactic to deflect from the real issue and try to paint Tucker in a negative light, an attempt aimed at impacting the judge’s decision and the public’s perception.”

