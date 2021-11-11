Columbia Residential presents sixth annual Deck The Halls event

Share









Atlanta, GA — Columbia Residential is expanding its holiday tradition of organizing a statewide adopt a family campaign with online wish lists for 110 families in Georgia, according to a press release.

“Unlike other holiday giving programs where sponsors purchase gifts based on age and gender but not necessarily the child’s interest or preference, our Adopt A Family program is unique in that it allows a child to pick out and actually receive the gifts of their choosing,” said Jimia Head, regional resident services manager for Columbia Residential. “Sponsors also are empowered to choose specific families whose personal stories resonate with them. The donor that purchases one toy is just as valuable as the donor that purchases all of the toys on a family’s wish list.”

Anyone interested in participating can find descriptions of the families and their wish list on the adopt a family campaign website. The deadline to purchase gifts is Dec. 7.

Columbia Residential has rallied community support for its residents in need by mobilizing a statewide Adopt A Family holiday campaign since 2016. The initiative has served 2,518 children and 1,040 parents by providing more than 3,600 new toys and 1,500 new coats and winter accessories since the campaign began.

Last year, the program went virtual with online wish lists and 100 families were sponsored by generous individuals, foundations and corporate donors from across the country, bringing joy and hope to 250 children through more than $15,000 in donations.