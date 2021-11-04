Community Meet-and-Greet planned for Memorial Drive residents and businesses

Share









DeKalb County, GA —The East Memorial Drive Revitalization Foundation (EMDRF), a nonprofit, volunteer, citizen-run organization, is working closely with the DeKalb County Planning and Sustainability Department and Commissioner Steve Bradshaw to execute the vision of the Memorial Drive Revitalization Plan, a press release said.

EMDRF’s goal is to collaborate with local businesses, property owners, residents, developers, investors, and elected officials to make East Memorial Drive (from 285 East to I-78 East) a safe, clean and desirable place for all to live, work, and enjoy amusement, according to the press release.

EMDRF, with the DeKalb County Planning and Sustainability Department, is hosting a free community meet-and-greet event for the residents, business and property owners, investors, developers, organizations and other stakeholders in the revitalization of East Memorial Drive.

All are welcome to attend this public community event on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Atrium Event Center, 5479 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain.

Guests are required to adhere to CDC protocols and practice social distancing. All minors are required to be always accompanied and supervised by an adult. No one under the age of 21 is allowed on the premises after 9 pm.

This event is sponsored by EMDRF, DeKalb County Planning and Sustainability Department, The Atrium, Center for Truth and Healing, The Star Factor Effect, Phenomenal Girls Group Home, and more.

