Counties applaud signing of bipartisan infrastructure bill

DeKalb County, GA – Today, leaders of the National Association of Counties (NACo) applauded the enactment of the bipartisan infrastructure package and emphasized NACo’s commitment to its effective implementation, a press release said.

NACo President Larry Johnson and other county leaders from across the country attended the White House signing ceremony for bill.

“Counties across the country are ready to move forward on long-overdue infrastructure projects that will help our residents and communities thrive,” said NACo President Larry Johnson. “This bill is where the rubber meets the road. We appreciate our House and Senate partners and members of the administration who worked with us to develop this comprehensive legislation.”

“The bipartisan infrastructure package invests in locally owned infrastructure,” said NACo Transportation Committee Chair Liz Hausmann, a Fulton County commissioner. “These investments will help make our communities safer and our economy stronger.

We look forward to continuing to work with our federal partners on implementation.”

The bipartisan infrastructure package will accomplish many longstanding county priorities, including:

– A new, long-term surface transportation reauthorization for highways, roads and bridges, public transit and rail systems

– Meaningful commitments to transportation safety and project streamlining

– Critical new investments in water, stormwater and broadband projects

– Increased investments in county owned bridges that are not part of the federal-aid highway system

– Raising the cap on Private Activity Bonds, which will facilitate the construction of infrastructure projects, and

– An extension of the Secure Rural Schools program for timber harvest counties for three years.

“We are pleased that our federal partners have recognized the critical role counties play in our nation’s infrastructure,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “As America’s counties fulfill our vast infrastructure responsibilities, we appreciate a strong federal-state-local partnership to make much-needed investments in building and strengthening infrastructure for the future.”

Counties play a major role in maintaining critical infrastructure. According to the press release, counties:

– Own 44 percent of the nation’s road miles and nearly 40 percent of all bridges

– Are involved in the vast majority of public transportation systems and a third of all public airports

– Are responsible for the operation of local water systems, and

– Invest in the safety and resiliency of our communities

