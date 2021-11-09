Decatur Community Players to celebrate local theater through Musical Theatre International

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Community Players is hosting “All Together Now,” an event celebrating local theater on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at Oakhurst Baptist Church, 222 East Lake Drive in Decatur.

“It’s 100% a fundraiser for local refugee organizations. We are doing a Broadway [revue] that is a global event done only this weekend through Musical Theatre International,” DCP Director Shell Ramirez said.

The worldwide fundraising event will celebrate the return of live theater and gives organizations from around the world an opportunity to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue, according to Broadway World. Ramirez told Broadway World that participating in this global event has improved her ability to be a better community activist for the arts.

“We have lost several arts programs in my area,” she told Broadway World. “I feel inspiring children with causes while learning the amazing world of theatre is key to developing empathy. Giving back is always a win and MTI offering this give back weekend is such a great idea! I am delighted that I decided to get the licensing. Plus, the app has made it so easy to spread out our rehearsals with three groups rehearsing apart.”

The DCP travel team will perform, as well as the Oakhurst Baptist Church choir, and special guest Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls.

“We will be singing songs from 15 different musicals, including Emily Saliers singing ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ in the part of Mary Poppins, Decatur Community Players singing songs, such as ‘Seasons of Love’ from RENT, plus 20 others and [the] Oakhurst Baptist Church [choir is] singing four songs,” Ramirez said.

All proceeds will benefit Just Bakery, Global Village Project, the International Rescue Committee and the International Community School.

“The kids are doing this to give back,” Ramirez said. “We will also have guest speakers from [the] International Community School and Just Bakery, two of the four organizations we are raising money for.”

Tickets are required for the event. Those interested in attending can see the performance in person or via a live stream.

To view the live stream, tickets are $25 per device. In-person general admission is $50. Although, families may admit one child under 12 years old when accompanied by an adult with a general admission ticket.

Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks will be required to enter the performance.

To purchase tickets, visit the Decatur Community Players website.

