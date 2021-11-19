Decatur Housing Authority receives national, regional awards for Trinity Walk, Oakview Walk apartments

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Housing Authority was honored nationally and regionally for its transformation of the former Gateway Manor and Oakview Apartments into Trinity Walk and Oakview Walk, which now provide affordable and workforce housing, according to a press release.

Recent awards include:

– Award of Excellence from the Southeast Regional Council of NAHRO (National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials)

– Award of Merit from NAHRO

– Regional Excellence Honorable Mention from the Atlanta Regional Commission

“It’s extremely gratifying to see the rebirth of Trinity Walk and Oakview Walk honored by NAHRO and the Atlanta Regional Commission,” said DHA CEO/Executive Director Doug Faust. “What made this project possible was the support of the City of Decatur and numerous community partners, all of whom recognize the value of having a diverse workforce within the city limits and providing the tools families need to educate their children and live healthy, stable lives.”

The two apartment communities were revitalized over five years in three phases. Phase I and II of Trinity Walk included the renovation of 121 units at 421 W. Trinity Place. The third phase of Trinity Walk demolished and rebuilt 34 units at 111 Oakview Road and renamed Oakview Walk Apartments.

The new construction replaced 50-yeard old buildings with energy-efficient facilities containing one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, along with onsite amenities like playgrounds, outdoor gathering spaces, raised garden beds and walking trails.

Indoor amenities include a centrally-located community resource center with a computer room, recreational area, kitchen, classroom and a laundry facility. The project was completed by a partnership between DHA, the city of Decatur, Georgia Department of Community Affairs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), City Schools of Decatur, Hudson Housing Capital, Sugar Creek Capital and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“We are proud of our long partnership with the Decatur Housing Authority,” Mayor Patti Garrett said. “DHA is a leader in building affordable and attainable housing that fosters community and that people are proud to call home. Congratulations to the DHA team on a job well done.”

Decatur’s affordable housing communities are located within the city center, where residents can utilize public transportation, public schools, job opportunities and cultural offerings. Since the new apartments were built on an occupied site, a strategic, phased program of temporary housing had to be implemented, with as little disruption as possible for residents, according to the press release.

“I believe that affordable, achievable and accessible housing is the foundation that supports a stable and positive life, and thankfully, this belief is shared by City of Decatur leadership and many community partners,” Faust said. “With stability, families can pursue healthy habits, greater educational opportunities and quality employment. The Decatur Housing Authority exists to provide excellent affordable housing and to form positive, supportive and healthy communities. We are proud of these new homes, as they are the capstone of five years of hard work in planning, financing, resident relocation, construction, development and property management. This massive three-phase redevelopment of Trinity Walk I and II and Oakview Walk represents nearly $30 million in revitalization in the City of Decatur.”

He added that the partnership with City Schools of Decatur was crucial to the plan’s success and allowed students to remain in the school district, event if there were temporarily relocated outside of CSD.

At the grand opening of Oakview Walk in 2019, Melissa Heffner, chairman of the DHA Board of Commissioners, said the grand opening was a tangible reminder of DHA’s mission to support the strength and diversity of the Decatur community.

“Our community’s passion for affordable housing and its investment in the families that are a part of DHA amaze and inspire me,” Heffner said. “But housing is only part of what DHA prioritizes. Our commitment to strengthening Decatur’s community reaches beyond real estate development and housing management. Since 1992, DHA has funded 468 scholarships totaling $588,200 to support each graduating high school senior as they begin their collegiate careers, as well as assisting adult learners continuing their educations.”

