Decatur Police arrest Clarkston man who allegedly assaulted officer, grabbed officer’s weapon

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Nov. 20 arrested a man who allegedly tried to grab an officer’s weapon before assaulting the officer.

“On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at approximately 5:29 p.m., a Decatur Police Officer was conducting a foot patrol of East Court Square,” Sgt. John Bender said. “While doing so, an adult male who appeared to be suffering from a mental illness approached the officer and informed him he was there to take all guns from all police officers. The male attempted to strike the officer then reached and grabbed onto the handle portion of the officer’s firearm and tried to remove it from its holster.”

There was a struggle and the man hit the officer several times. The man, who was identified as a 32-year-old resident of Clarkston, was eventually arrested.

He was sent to a hospital for injuries he received during the fight and was then booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of obstructing a police officer, battery on a police officer and attempted removal of a weapon from a public official.

