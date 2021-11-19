Decatur Police arrest man accused of beating 79-year-old man; driver accused of hit-and-run

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Saturday, Nov. 13, arrested a man accused of robbing and beating a 79-year-old man and a driver accused of a hit-and-run.

The incidents were unrelated.

According to Sgt. John Bender, on Nov. 13 at approximately 8 p.m., Decatur Police were sent to the 400 Block of West Trinty Place. They were responding to a report about a robbery.

“A 79-year-old adult male was struck several times by another adult male and a wallet containing cash was taken from his pocket,” Sgt. Bender said. “A Decatur officer located a suspect in the immediate area matching the description provided by the victim.”

The suspect is a 27-year-old man from Riverdale, Ga. He was charged with robbery, battery and abuse of an elder person. The victim’s injuries were described as non life-threatening.

In the other incident, police at 11:09 p.m. responded to the intersection of East College Avenue and South Candler Street after receiving a report of a crash.

“The at-fault driver in the accident rear ended and another vehicle then fled the scene,” Sgt. Bender said.

The driver, a 48-year-old woman from Duluth, Ga., was located a short time later in the area and arrested for hit-and-run and leaving the scene of an accident. No one was injured.

