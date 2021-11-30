Decatur Police arrest woman who smashed convenience store door, tried to stab officer

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Nov. 29 arrested a woman who allegedly smashed a convenience store door with a bar stool and tried to stab officers who responded to the call.

Police responded to the convenience store in the 400 block of Church Street around 1:05 p.m.

“The store manager of the location showed officers video of an adult female who just departed from the location,” Sgt. John Bender said. “Prior to her departure, the female grabbed a bar stool from outside of the business and threw it through the glass front door of the building. The store owner explained to the officers that a few days prior to this incident the female was issued a criminal trespass warning to stay away from the store.”

Officers caught up with the woman in the 500 block of North McDonough Street. She refused to speak to officer, one of whom tried to arrest her. She stabbed him in his body camera and ballistic vest with a stick she was holding in her hand. While she was resisting, she allegedly attempted to bite officers, Bender said. Then she allegedly kicked an officer and spit on another officer.

The woman was identified as a 57-year-old resident of McDonough, Ga. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, simple assault on a police officer, battery, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property / second degree and criminal trespass.

“No one, including the officers, sustained injuries during this event,” Bender said.

