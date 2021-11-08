Decatur Police recover stolen vehicle, suspect escapes

Share









Decatur, GA — A witness reported Sunday, Nov. 7, that a car crashed on Plainview Street and Ponce de Leon Place.

They saw a person get out of the car and start running. Several vehicles went searching for the suspect. Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said officers recovered a stolen vehicle, but were unable to pursue the suspect further due to the department’s policy on chases.

“On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at approximately 9:04 p.m., A Decatur police officer observed a stolen Hyundai Sonata within the 200 block of West Ponce De Leon Avenue,” Bender said. “The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle fled from the officer at a high rate of speed traveling onto Ponce de Leon Place from West Ponce de Leon Avenue. The officer did not pursue the vehicle, as it did not meet the standards for a chase set forth by Decatur Police policy.

“The vehicle was located a short time later on Ponce de Leon Place at Plainview Street after it struck a guide wire for a telephone pole at the intersection. Residents within the area informed the officer a person ran northbound on Plainview Street but were unable to give a description of the person. The vehicle was recovered and towed from the scene. No suspect was located in the area.”

