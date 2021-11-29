Decatur School Board to discuss Decatur Virtual Academy, budget priorities

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. for a work session. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave. in Decatur.

The meeting will also be available virtually through Zoom. To attend the meeting via Zoom, click here. To view the meeting agenda, click here.

During the meeting, the School Board will discuss the Decatur Virtual Academy and the vision for the program in the future. Currently, 92 students are participating in the Decatur Virtual Academy, of which 44 students are kindergarten through fifth grade, and 49 students are in sixth through 12th grades.

About 14 students have an individualized education plan, 13 students have a 504 accommodation plan, 15 students have an intervention plan, 14 students have a gifted designation and two students utilize ESOL services, according to the agenda packet.

DVA offers students virtual and in-person assistance with CSD teachers; extended day tutoring; tutoring with the Decatur Education Foundation; small group and one-on-one interventions for reading and math; as well as daily and weekly check-ins with students and families.

Kindergarten through third grade students also do Fundations three times a week. Cheryl Nahmias, 6-12 instructional coach, is also available for in-person sessions during the week and Saturday School.

The School Board will also discuss its budget priorities and timeline.

