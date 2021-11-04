Decatur Wine Festival will be held on Saturday on the Decatur Square

Decatur Wine Festival will be held on Saturday on the Decatur SquareMargo Kemmerer (left) pours a glass of wine for Shauntice Allen during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, November 9, 2013. File photo by: Jonathan Phillips
Decatur, GA — Sip some wine on the Decatur Square this weekend during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Check in for the festival will begin at noon, according to the Decatur Arts Alliance website.
Tickets are $50 online or $55 cash at the gate, and will include a commemorative wine glass.
Local dining hotspots and food vendors will be at the festival selling their best menu offerings. The food vendors will be Calle Latina, Mellow Mushroom, Ford’s BBQ, Go Dog!, The Iberian Pig, Jimella’s Bakery, Oakhurst Market, O’Sullivan’s, and Siam Thai Restaurant.
A DJ will be on the Square playing music and there will be a wall of wine where attendees can donate $20 to the Decatur Arts Alliance and draw a number for a corresponding bottle on the wall that they can take home.
Proceeds will benefit the Decatur Arts Alliance, which produces the Decatur Arts Festival, Oakhurst Porchfest, the Artway outdoor sculpture series, and many other arts events, free to the community each year.
Guests will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered by a healthcare provider and dated no earlier than Nov. 4. When purchasing tickets, attendees will be prompted to confirm that at the time of the event they will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or will get a COVID-19 test.
Attendees will also have to show a valid government-issued ID to enter the festival. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test must match the name on the ID.
Festival attendees will be required to wear a mask, except when they are eating or drinking. The city of Decatur mask ordinance requires masks inside participating city businesses.
Entry to the festival will not be allowed, and no refunds will be given for ticket purchasers that do not meet the COVID-19 requirements.
