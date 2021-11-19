Decatur Youth Council collecting food, toiletries for local non-profits

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Youth Council is collecting food and toiletries until Dec. 17 that will be distributed to the Decatur-are Emergency Assistance Ministry, the Decatur Cooperative Ministry and Free99Fridge.

The council has divided the city into four neighborhood zones using the railroad and main north-south streets as boundaries in an effort to spur healthy competition and community pride among the neighborhoods, according to the Decatur Youth Council website.

The neighborhood zone that donates the most goods, in terms of pounds, will win bragging rights for being an outstanding community helper. The zones and distribution locations are as follows:

– The northwest distribution zone is Decatur Police Department, 420 W. Trinity Place

– The northeast distribution center is Fire Station #1, 230 E. Trinity Place

– The southwest distribution zone is Fire Station #2, 356 W. Hill Street, and

– The southeast distribution center is Decatur Public Works, 2635 Talley Street

All zones, however, may also drop off donations at City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street. Participants should look for bright red or gray barrels to drop off donations. The barrels will be moved inside overnight.

Here is a list of the most requested items:

Food goods

– Canned baked beans

– Canned beef stew and chili

– Canned yams

– Kid friendly cereal (cold and hot)

– Jelly (grape or strawberry)

– Sugar

– Instant coffee and tea

– Peanut butter

– Macaroni and cheese

– Pasta and rice

– Grits

– Non-fat dry milk

Toiletries

– Toothpaste and toothbrushes

– Toilet paper

– Deodorant

– Shampoo and conditioner

– Razors

– Hand soap and body lotion

– Q-tips

– Sanitary napkins

– Baby wipes

– Diapers & Pull-ups (sizes 2-5)

– Vaseline

– Unopened sample/hotel size toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, and mouthwash

