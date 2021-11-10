Decaturish supporters speak out: Mitch Leff says local reporting ‘so important to our city’

Share









Mitch Leff owns a public relations agency, Leff and Associates. He lives in the Oak Grove neighborhood near Decatur. Leff supports Decaturish in a variety of ways. He has been a subscriber for several years. He also pitches story ideas and sometimes helps set up interviews.

“I support Decaturish because local reporting is so important to our city. Without publications like Decaturish, local governments have no watchdogs to monitor their power,” Leff said. “I think what convinced me to subscribe was when I saw how aggressively Decaturish was reporting on local government. One local government, for example, was holding their public meetings far away from their city and resisted having Decaturish sit in on their sessions. You were insistent on being in the room.”

Leff appreciates getting news that is local to him from features to government news to restaurant information. He said others should support local news because there is so much happening around Atlanta that it’s difficult for some of larger metro-wide media outlets to catch everything.

“Decaturish reporters live in the community,” Leff said. “They see what’s happening. But smaller publications don’t have the same budgets as the big ones and need local support to continue their mission.”

