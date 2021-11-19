DeKalb announces Thanksgiving sanitation schedule

Share

Decatur, GA – In observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25, sanitation collection service for residential customers will be based on the following revised collection schedule:

– Monday, Nov. 22 – Normal collection day.

– Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Normal collection day.

– Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Normal collection day.

– Thursday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day observed; no collection service.

– Friday, Nov. 26 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Nov. 25, will be serviced on Friday, Nov. 26.

The Seminole Road Landfill, and Central and North Transfer Stations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, reopening on Friday, Nov. 26, during normal operating hours. The Customer Care call center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday Nov. 26, reopening on Monday, Nov. 29, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected] , visit www.dekalbsanitation.com , or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

