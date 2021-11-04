DeKalb Announces Veterans Day sanitation schedule

Share









DeKalb County, GA – In observance of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, garbage, recyclable materials, and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will be based on a revised collection schedule as follows, a press release said.

– Monday, Nov. 8 – Normal sanitation collection service.

– Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Normal sanitation collection service.

– Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Normal sanitation collection service.

– Thursday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day observed. No sanitation collection service.

– Friday, Nov. 12 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Nov. 11, will be serviced on Friday, Nov. 12.

The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Central Transfer Station, Seminole Road Landfill, and Customer Care call center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, reopening on Friday, Nov. 12, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected] , visit www.dekalbsanitation.com , or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

