DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson hosting annual day of service on Nov. 20

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson will host his annual day of service event, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., a press release says.

“Giving and Empowerment is not a Moment, it’s our Mission,” Commissioner Larry Johnson said in the press release. “We didn’t think we would still be dealing with COVID-19, but even during these challenging times, we must continue to do our part and help those in need.”

The day of service will start with a mobile turkey giveaway in partnership with Women In NAACP of DeKalb Branch, 100 Black Men of DeKalb, The Center Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully (C.H.O.I.C.E.S), The Community Boutique and Mission Agape, the press release says.

“Residents will receive on a first-come, first-served basis turkeys, fresh produce, coats and blankets. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA 30034,” the press release says. ” In addition, the annual 23rd Tree of Love kickoff will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart, 2427 Gresham Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. The Tree of Love is a celebration for the families of South DeKalb, where the community and organizations come together to sponsor children for the Christmas holidays to help ensure that each child can receive gifts during the holiday season.”

The day will conclude with The Georgia Spartans turkey classic from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.at the Intergenerational Center at Exchange Park, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034.

“This is our ongoing investment in our community. We are here to serve, we are here to make a difference, and we want to make sure every family has what they need,” Commissioner Johnson said.

For more information, contact Commissioner Larry Johnson’s office at 404-371-2425 or visit www.commissionerlarryjohnson.com.

