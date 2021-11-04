Type to search

DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs offering mini-camp on Nov. 5

Zoe Seiler Nov 4, 2021
A map of DeKalb County.
Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is offering a one-day mini-camp experience on Friday, Nov. 5, to accommodate the DeKalb County School District closing in celebration of the Atlanta Braves winning the world series, according to a press release.

Registration is open on the Parks and Recreation website. The camp will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for children ages five to 15. The camp fee is $10 per day. All participants must bring breakfast, lunch and snack.

Park staff will meet campers outside all recreation centers for curbside drop-off and pickup. All children are required to be screened for temperature checks and must wear a mask while indoors. Parents won’t be allowed to enter the facilities during operating hours.

Participating campers will engage in various recreational and art activities. Registration for the mini-camp is limited this year in order to create small groups and is on a first come, first served basis.

The below recreation center’s will be open for registration:

– Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034

– Gresham Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel Street, Scottdale, GA 30079

– Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia, GA 30058

– Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033

– Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur, GA 30032

– N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032

– Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-371-3643 or [email protected].

