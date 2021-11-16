DeKalb County School Board approves millions in construction projects; $1,000 vaccination bonus offered

Share

By Sara Amis, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Education at its regular meeting on Nov. 15 approved millions in construction contracts for projects throughout the district.

The superintendent also discussed a $1,000 vaccination bonus for staff who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DeKalb County Board of Education approved construction of a new Dunwoody-Chamblee Elementary School to be completed by Evergreen Construction for the lump sum amount of $31,050,000.

The board also approved an E-SPLOST V budget reallocation in the amount of $250,000 to upgrade restrooms at Canby Lane Elementary School, Kelley Lake Elementary School, McLendon Elementary School, Pine Ridge Elementary School, and Sagamore Hills Elementary School, to meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements. The bid for the work will be awarded to Construction Works, Inc. and the total project cost will not exceed $541,128.

The board voted to reallocate $980,000 from the E-SPLOST V budget to complete security vestibules at Bob Mathis Elementary School, Cedar Grove Elementary School, Columbia Elementary School, International Student Center, Rainbow Elementary School, Ronald E. McNair High School, Stephenson Middle School, Stone Mountain High School, Wadsworth Magnet School, and Woodridge Elementary School. The contract for the project will be awarded to Lefko Development, Inc. dba Lefko Construction for the lump sum amount of $2,519,202.55.

The board also reallocated $460,000 for security vestibules at Ashford Park Elementary School, Briarlake Elementary School, Chesnut Elementary School, Idlewood Elementary School, Oak Grove Elementary School, Vanderlyn Elementary School, DeKalb Early College Academy, Elizabeth Andrews High School, Henderson Middle School, and Sequoyah Middle School. The entire project to cost $2,010,775 will be awarded to Diversified Construction of Georgia, Inc.

Deputy Chief Operations Officer Richard Boyd stated that budget increases in some projects were necessary because of supply chain issues and increases in the prices of materials.

Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris discussed the district’s plan for mental health support for both staff and students. Teachers are being offered professional development classes on trauma-informed education, as well as modules on stress management for themselves. Staff are also being offered general wellness perks including a $1,000 vaccination incentive.

To read the full story from the Nov. 15 School Board meeting, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.