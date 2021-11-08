Type to search

DeKalb Parks to hold virtual webinar for Mason Mill Park Master Plan Nov. 17

Decaturish.com Nov 8, 2021
Mason Mill Park. Source: Google Maps
DeKalb County, GA – The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold a virtual webinar on Wednesday, Nov.17, at 6 p.m. The webinar will provide guidance for future improvements and developments for the Mason Mill Park Master Plan, a press release said.

The community is invited to participate and offer input regarding the master plan via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/81210208284 .

To join the meeting by phone, dial 888-270-9936, and use conference code 399422.

For more information, please contact LaShanda Davis, Parks public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or [email protected] for more information.

