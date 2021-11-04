DeKalb providing assistance to Coventry Place senior community after North Decatur Road plane crash

Share









DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is providing assistance to the residents at the Coventry Place senior community after a single-engine plane crashed on North Decatur Road. The incident knocked out power in the area on Nov. 4.

The county is providing diesel fuel for the facility’s generator in addition to meals and backup oxygen for residents at the senior community, according to a press release

At about 9:45 a.m., a single-engine plane departed DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and was heading to Perry, Georgia. The plane crashed onto North Decatur, near the intersection with DeKalb Industrial Way, after reportedly experiencing engine problems.

The pilot sustained minor injuries. No people, vehicles or buildings were struck.

Decaturish previously reported that the plane went down at 2806 N. Decatur Road, which DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed.

“It resulted in no fatalities. The pilot actually walked away from the wreckage,” Daniels said. “It was a single-engine Cessna plane that went down.”

The plane struck some power lines during the incident and cut off power to about 8,000 customers in the area. Georgia Power crews are working to restore the power lines and electricity.

Investigators from the National Safety Transportation Board completed their initial review of the incident. The plane was removed at 2:15 p.m. from North Decatur Road.

North Decatur Road remains closed from DeKalb Industrial Way to Winn Way. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.