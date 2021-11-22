Editor’s note: Decaturish will be slowing down this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday

Share

Dear readers,

These may be famous last words, but I am anticipating a slow news week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Schools are closed, most public meetings have been postponed or canceled, and many people have left town for the next few days for some well-deserved rest and time with loved ones. After many of us were stuck at home in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinations are here and plentiful, allowing us to reconnect with the people we had to keep at a distance last year.

Decaturish will not be maintaining its usual publishing schedule this week – we generally publish four to eight stories a day, Monday through Friday – due to the lack of news-making things happening this week. Of course, that could change, but I am hopeful that it won’t. We will cover any breaking news that happens. If you have breaking news tips, send those over to [email protected]

I am truly thankful for this community that has supported Decaturish for nearly eight years now. The trust you place in us to tell your stories is not something I take for granted.

I’m particularly thankful for the 1,500 paying supporters who sustain our work. To join them for as little as $3 a month, visit supportmylocalnews.com

We will resume our normal publishing schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 30. We hope you all have a restful and enjoyable Thanksgiving break.

– Dano

Dan Whisenhunt, Editor and Publisher

