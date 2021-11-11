Emory University hosts annual Veterans Day commemoration

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Emory University hosted its annual Veterans Day commemoration at the Quadrangle on Thursday, Nov. 11. Emory’s veterans and all who have served in the U.S. military were honored during the ceremony that included a salute to the flag during The National Anthem, a moment of silence to commemorate Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War I hostilities, and the playing of the “Armed Forces Medley”, the official songs of the U.S. armed forces.

