Emory University hosts annual Veterans Day commemoration

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Atlanta, GA — Emory University hosted its annual Veterans Day commemoration at the Quadrangle on Thursday, Nov. 11. Emory’s veterans and all who have served in the U.S. military were honored during the ceremony that included a salute to the flag during The National Anthem, a moment of silence to commemorate Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War I hostilities, and the playing of the “Armed Forces Medley”, the official songs of the U.S. armed forces.
Rev. J. R. McAliley III was in attendance during Emory University’s annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Rev. McAliley graduated from the Naval Academy in 1974, serving as a line officer from 1974-80 and as a Chaplain from 1986-1995. He is a member of American Legion Post 134 in Atlanta. Photo by Dean Hesse.
U.S. Army veteran and Emory student Irfan Kalvert, standing on right, and his guest U.S. Navy veteran Dien Nguyen are recognized along with other U.S. military veterans in attendance during Emory University’s annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo by Dean Hesse.
U.S. Navy Officer Candidate and former Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ryan Ribellia stands at attention during the playing of the “Armed Forces Medley” during Emory University’s annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Ribellia said he graduates from Emory’s School of Nursing in December. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jose Holguin-Cruz works in Information Technology at Emory University. He served in the Marine Corps from 2000 to 2008 and did two combat tours. He said Veterans Day to him is a day to show appreciation to not just those who have served, but also their families. “It’s a day for us to not forget all the sacrifices we and our families have made to protect our great nation,” said Holguin-Cruz. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lt. Gen. Ken Keen, who came to Emory in 2013 after 38 years of service in the U.S. Army is associate dean of leadership development and senior lecturer of leadership in Emory’s Goizueta Business School He said of Veterans Day. “It’s a time to reflect not only on our own service as a veteran but most importantly the service of all those we have served with and that have given so much for our nation, particularly those who have sacrificed and even the families of those veterans who served.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emory President Gregory L. Fenves, center, stands for the playing of The National Anthem during Emory University’s annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Georgia Tech student and ROTC cadet Jackson, in front, salutes the American flag along with active duty and U.S. military veterans and fellow cadets while The National Anthem is played during Emory University’s annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jeff Rosensweig, Goizueta Business School associate professor of finance, returned for the fifth year as master of ceremonies during Emory University’s annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People take part in a moment of silence at 11:11 a.m. for Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War I hostilities during Emory University’s annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo by Dean Hesse.
U.S. Army veteran Max Hilsman, executive director and private wealth management regional manager at Morgan Stanley was guest speaker during Emory University’s annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Hilsman leads veteran recruiting for Morgan Stanley in Atlanta and mentors veterans during the transition from soldier to civilian. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mike Purdom, U.S. Army ret., with Emory Facilities Management, attends Emory University’s annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emory Marines sing, “The Marines’ Hymn” during Emory University’s annual Veterans Day commemoration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo by Dean Hesse.
