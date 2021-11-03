Family on Fayetteville Road wins Decatur Commissioners’ Cauldron in Halloween contest

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett presented the Commissioners’ Cauldron to this year’s winners of the Decorate Decatur Halloween contest at the City Commission meeting on Nov. 1. The Calcutt family on Fayetteville Road was the winner for their cemetery swamp and burned-out car in and in front of their yard.

“We’re very pleased to be able to contribute to the community that we and our children are growing in. Thank you for the recognition,” Adam Calcutt said.

The family’s decorations was Calcutt’s oldest son’s, Greyson, idea.

The contest was announced in October and the deadline to enter the contest was Oct. 22. Anonymous judges went to each home and chose their favorites on Oct. 26.

Each submission included a short poem as an explanation of the decorations. The description for the winning decorations at 115 Fayetteville Road reads as follows:

“Spookiest Decatur spot? What? Don’t you know?

It’s that house at 115 Fayetteville Road

Burned-out car parked in front, skulls on the gate

Skeletons swinging hint that horrors await

Cemetery Swamp’s got the creepy catch of the day

Watch your step! . . . or you just might become ‘gator prey

These bone-headed boaters create a “grave” risk

If the canoe tips over, you’ll swim with the fish

As did every “body” here who found themselves dead

Just look all around and count all those heads

Resting in pieces, bones everywhere

RIP headstones show how they care

And so, if you wind up on Fayetteville Road

Bring your waders and beware the fright we foretold.”

Garrett explained that the board has always presented the Commissioners’ Cup contest for best Christmas decorations, but about 10 years the city’s contests expanded to add include other holidays.

“We had a young man, a young student, who lived in one of our neighborhoods who said his family did not celebrate Christmas,” Garrett said. “He wanted them to be able to decorate for another holiday and that there would be the ability to be recognized for outstanding decorations. Halloween certainly fit the bill.”

The home at 128 Greenwood Place was also recognized for outstanding decorations. The poem accompanying the entry says:

“They couldn’t stop rocking, t’was all too much fun

The wailing guitars, the beat of the drums

The lure of the dance lasted into the night

Nobody noticed the slow transition to fright

They held up their cellphones to signal for more

And in the glow realized that Mortchfest was born.”

Additionally, the home at 413 Adams Street was recognized for outstanding decorations, as well. The poem states:

“When in a pandemic, and safety concerns spring

Genius makes way for the most important things

Like, on All Hallows Eve, how to safely give candy?

This delivery system was made by a fam that’s quite handy

When you call trick-or-treat, then back you must stand

The goodies come by neon green tube to your hand.”

