Fastsigns in Decatur closing after five years in business

Decatur, GA — Fastsigns, a local banner and placard making shop in Decatur located at 131 E Trinity Pl, is closing its doors as of Nov. 5, according to owner Randall Bloomquist.

“We’ve had a lot of fun and we’re very proud of our little bit of impact on how the Decatur commercial district looks,” Bloomquist said. “The string has just run out on this venture.”

He said shutting down the space will take a few weeks after the last day.

“People are going to wonder if it’s COVID related,” he said. “We needed 2020 to be a much bigger year than it was revenue wise. We were expecting a dramatic jump in revenue. With COVID we ended up finishing behind 2019 and that’s not good. All the costs were there. Covid made it so we could not get out of our own way, and also the final straw, the last straw: our lease was up at the end of the year. The space had gotten expensive, we plain and simple could not find any affordable space in our designated Fastsigns territory.”

Decaturish hasn’t been able to confirm what new tenant will be taking over the space.

Bloomquist said he plans to focus on his editorial and content creation business.

“I’ve always had an editorial content creation business,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of corporate and professional clients that I write web content for, speeches, press releases. I kept it going during my Fastsigns tenure, so I’m going to focus on that.”

