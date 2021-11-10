Georgia state representative, The Georgia Justice Project hosting early termination of probation symposium

Share









Decatur, GA — Georgia State Rep. Angela Moore, who represents District 90, and The Georgia Justice Project are hosting a free public symposium about early termination of probation on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at The Community Achievement Center, 4522 Flat Shoals Road in Decatur.

To register for the symposium, click here.

The symposium will inform, instruct and assist felony probationers on how to reduce their periods of probation. Senate Bill 105 will reduce the number of Georgians serving lengthy probation sentences. Championed by the Georgia Justice Project, the new law clearly defines the process for termination of a felony probation term, according to a press release.

To be eligible for early termination of a probation sentence, an individual

– Must have served at least three years of the probation sentence;

– Have paid all restitution included in the sentence;

– The probationer should not have any revocations in the last 24 months and

– The probationer must not have any new arrests.

The legislation will give probationers a chance to create a pathway to meeting and reaching individual and family goals without the stigma of being on probation. The attorneys and members of The Georgia Justice Project will be available at the symposium to provide assistance and voter information.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.