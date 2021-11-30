Goodwill of North Georgia names new chief financial officer

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — After conducting a nationwide search, Goodwill of North Georgia has appointed Tim O’Connell as the new chief financial officer and vice president of finance and information technology.

O’Connell has held leadership roles for a number of organizations in his professional career, including with MetLife and PricewaterhouseCoopers and most recently served as a chief operating officer with oversight of accounting, information technology, human resources and customer service, according to a press release.

He previously served as a long-standing member of Goodwill’s board of directors, including being the board chair in 2012-2013.

“I’m honored to be a part of the Goodwill of North Georgia senior leadership team,” O’Connell said. “After years of serving as a member of the board, I’m thrilled to offer my skills and knowledge to strengthen the operations in support of the mission.”

O’Connell’s service on the Goodwill board, along with his experience, education, and expertise in aspects of accounting, financial management, executive leadership, tax, and audit, will be an asset to the Goodwill team, the press release states.

“I look forward to collaborating with Tim in fostering operational excellence to advance the important work of Goodwill,” Goodwill CEO Keith Parker said. “His strategic mindset, financial acumen and commitment to talent development and employee engagement will be a great fit for the organization.”

Goodwill of North Georgia serves 45 counties and has over 100 stores and donation centers. The organization also runs 13 career centers to support job training and placement services. Through the career centers and job training programs, Goodwill assists veterans, youth, people with disabilities, single parents, people with criminal backgrounds, the under-employed, and others looking for jobs.

Correction: An earlier version of this incorrectly stated the leadership position O’Connell held at MetLife and PricewaterhouseCoopers. The story has been updated with the correct information.