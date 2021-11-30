Howard Street, Kirkwood Road to experience closures during overnight filming in Kirkwood

Share

Atlanta, GA — A film production is coming to Kirkwood this week and will cause lane and street closures for overnight filming. Netflix will be filming scenes for the upcoming motion picture “Boo” from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, Kirkwood Film Liaison Daniel Kolodziej said in a Facebook post.

There will be a full street closure on Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to midnight and Dec. 1-3 from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day for overnight filming. Howard Street Northeast will be closed from Warlick Place Northeast around the curve to College Avenue Northeast until Kirkwood Road Northeast. The west curb on the sidewalk will still be open for pedestrians, but they may be asked to wait a moment during filming.

The southbound lane of Kirkwood Road Northeast will also be closed until Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. each day. The northbound lane will remain open to drivers and pedestrians.

There will be minimal activity during the daytime hours and traffic will be able to flow freely. Off duty Atlanta Police officers will be on the set to help with traffic control and general safety.

The production crew will wrap up and strike Dec. 6-10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

“There will be “simulated gunfire” at some point during filming,” Kolodziej said in the post . “The production wants to ensure everyone that there will be no real ammunition or live rounds on set, and that no one is at risk of any danger or harm. I have spoken to several residents on Howard Street, and most gave consent. Some are not thrilled, which I completely understand, and I encouraged them to reach out to the production to seek solutions.”