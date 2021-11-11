Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization elects new officers

Share









By Sara Amis, contributor

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization at its Nov. 10 meeting chose officers for the upcoming year.

President Katie Kissel could not serve another term according to the bylaws, and Treasurer Yvonne Taylor-Cherry did not seek re-election.

Megan Owens, previously the Secretary, was elected the new President for 2022. Kameko Nichols was elected Vice President. Alex Scollon was elected Treasurer. The position of Secretary remains open.

In other KNO news:

– State Rep. Bee Nguyen stated in her comments to KNO that in the new legislative map, which is currently in the process of being decided on at the state capitol, her district will receive a name change to House District 90, but the boundaries would remain substantially the same. She stated that the process of redrawing the map has not been as transparent as it should be and predicted that it would be challenged in court for failures to meet requirements of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

– In his comments to KNO, Atlanta Police Lt. Clint Myers from the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 6 reported that most crimes in the neighborhood during the last month were opportunistic property crimes, such as lawn equipment being stolen when garage doors or sheds were left open.

– Atlanta’s Department of City Planning is in the middle of a multi-year zoning ordinance rewrite. Currently the department is holding a series of “Idea Labs” which provide opportunities for the public to learn more about zoning concepts. The first two meetings were held November 3 and November 9. Upcoming meetings will be held on November 16 and December 14. The public can register to attend the meetings via Zoom at the Atlanta Zoning 2.0 website.

– KNO voted to support an alcohol beverage license application for the Pullman One main and patio areas. The application includes indoor live entertainment. The next step in the process is for the application to be presented at November’s Neighborhood Planning Unit O meeting.

– KNO voted to support zoning variances associated with a residential project at 2246 and 2250 Memorial Drive. Zoning Committee member Suzanne Blam stated that the requested variances are consistent with the conditional site plans and changes that KNO already approved earlier in 2021.

– KNO approved a budget for next year’s Spring Fling. Committee chair Andrew Feury stated that next year’s festival should be back to full scale, including a children’s area.

– KNO voted to donate a parcel of land near 177 Dearborn Ave. to the City of Atlanta. The parcel was originally donated to KNO by Thrive, Inc. in 2015. The purpose of the donation to the city is for the parcel to be incorporated into the Kirkwood Urban Forest.

– Kirkwood’s charitable organization, Kirkwood Cares, will become part of Neighbor in Need as of January 1, 2022. Committee Chair Justin Schaeffer stated that the combined organizations will be able to seek larger grants and coordinate bigger projects. “We have already created a dedicated Kirkwood account, if making sure that directing your money towards projects in Kirkwood is important to you,” said Schaeffer. He added that the bigger scope will allow the organization to help neighbors in unincorporated DeKalb as well as within the city of Atlanta.

