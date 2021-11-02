Type to search

(LIVE) Nov. 2 election results for Decatur, Avondale Estates, Atlanta District 5

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 2, 2021
A voter shows their sticker and stylus after casting a ballot at the Decatur Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Polls have closed in the Nov. 2 municipal elections in Decatur, Avondale Estates and the Atlanta City Council District 5 race.

Decaturish will be bringing you the results as soon as they are available. Check back for updates.

These are the latest numbers as of 10:40 p.m. DeKalb County is not reporting precincts at this time.

DECATUR CITY COMMISSION  (Votes/Percentage) 

Decatur City Commission, District 2   (Precincts reporting: 5 of 5)

Patti Garrett (I) 1811 / 98.05%

Decatur City Commission, District 1  (Precincts reporting: 4 of 4 )

Katie Bell  1274 /40.73%

Kelly Walsh (I) 1845/ 58.98% WINNER

CITY SCHOOLS OF DECATUR BOARD OF EDUCATION (Votes/Percentage) 

BOE, District 1  (Precincts reporting:)

Hans Utz 2698 / 98.07 WINNER

BOE, District 2  (Precincts reporting: 5 of 5)

Dan Baskerville 630/ 33.05%

Carmen Sulton 1271/66.68% WINNER

BOE At-Large

Jana Johnson- Davis (I) 4415/97.42% WINNER

AVONDALE ESTATES CITY COMMISSION (Votes/Percentage) 

(Precincts reporting: 1 of 1: Information provided by Avondale Estates City Hall )

Ricardo Israel Korn 363 /15.87%

Lionel Larattte (I) 898/39.25% WINNER

Lisa Shortell (I) 1014/44.32% WINNER

ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 (Votes/Percentage) 

(DeKalb Precincts reporting: 6 of 6  Fulton County precincts reporting: 8 out of 8)

Samuel Bacote 1852/17.85%

Liliana Bakhtiari 5134/49.50% ADVANCES TO NOV. 30 RUNOFF

Katrina “Katie” Kissell 848/8.17%

Amanda “Mandy” Mahoney 1894/18.26% ADVANCES TO NOV. 30 RUNOFF

Doug Williams 642/6.19%

CITY SCHOOLS OF DECATUR HOMESTEAD TAX EXEMPTION (Votes/Percentage) (DeKalb County has not updated this data since 8:12 p.m.)

(Precincts reporting:)

YES 4559/89.04% PASSED

NO 561/10.96%

DEKALB COUNTY ESPLOST (Votes/Percentage) 

(Precincts reporting: 191 of 191)

Yes 55181/81.17% PASSED

No 12799/18.83%

