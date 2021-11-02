(LIVE) Nov. 2 election results for Decatur, Avondale Estates, Atlanta District 5

(LIVE) Nov. 2 election results for Decatur, Avondale Estates, Atlanta District 5A voter shows their sticker and stylus after casting a ballot at the Decatur Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Polls have closed in the Nov. 2 municipal elections in Decatur, Avondale Estates and the Atlanta City Council District 5 race.
Decaturish will be bringing you the results as soon as they are available. Check back for updates.
These are the latest numbers as of 10:40 p.m. DeKalb County is not reporting precincts at this time.
DECATUR CITY COMMISSION (Votes/Percentage)
Decatur City Commission, District 2 (Precincts reporting: 5 of 5)
Patti Garrett (I) 1811 / 98.05%
Decatur City Commission, District 1 (Precincts reporting: 4 of 4 )
Katie Bell 1274 /40.73%
Kelly Walsh (I) 1845/ 58.98% WINNER
CITY SCHOOLS OF DECATUR BOARD OF EDUCATION (Votes/Percentage)
BOE, District 1 (Precincts reporting:)
Hans Utz 2698 / 98.07 WINNER
BOE, District 2 (Precincts reporting: 5 of 5)
Dan Baskerville 630/ 33.05%
Carmen Sulton 1271/66.68% WINNER
BOE At-Large
Jana Johnson- Davis (I) 4415/97.42% WINNER
AVONDALE ESTATES CITY COMMISSION (Votes/Percentage)
(Precincts reporting: 1 of 1: Information provided by Avondale Estates City Hall )
Ricardo Israel Korn 363 /15.87%
Lionel Larattte (I) 898/39.25% WINNER
Lisa Shortell (I) 1014/44.32% WINNER
ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 (Votes/Percentage)
(DeKalb Precincts reporting: 6 of 6 Fulton County precincts reporting: 8 out of 8)
Samuel Bacote 1852/17.85%
Liliana Bakhtiari 5134/49.50% ADVANCES TO NOV. 30 RUNOFF
Katrina “Katie” Kissell 848/8.17%
Amanda “Mandy” Mahoney 1894/18.26% ADVANCES TO NOV. 30 RUNOFF
Doug Williams 642/6.19%
CITY SCHOOLS OF DECATUR HOMESTEAD TAX EXEMPTION (Votes/Percentage) (DeKalb County has not updated this data since 8:12 p.m.)
(Precincts reporting:)
YES 4559/89.04% PASSED
NO 561/10.96%
DEKALB COUNTY ESPLOST (Votes/Percentage)
(Precincts reporting: 191 of 191)
Yes 55181/81.17% PASSED
No 12799/18.83%
