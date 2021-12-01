Share

This story is being continuously updated.

Tucker, GA — Polls in the Nov. 30 runoff election have closed and the votes are being counted.

Locally, Liliana Bakhtiari and Mandy Mahoney are in the runoff for the Atlanta City Council District 5 seat. Bakhtiari beat Mahoney and is now the councilmember-elect for District 5.

Here are the final results from DeKalb County:

Here are the final results from Fulton County:

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

This week, Decaturish will be offering yearly subscriptions for $30. Our normal price for a yearly subscription is $60.

Paying supporters get our monthly e-edition (delivered on the first of every month), access to our private communications channels on Slack and Facebook, free tickets to local events and exclusive deals from businesses that support us. More importantly, you’ll be paying to support the community news you enjoy every day. There are two ways to sign up. To sign up via PayPal, click here. You can also support us on Venmo: @Decaturish. Please note: If you’re signing up with Venmo, PLEASE include your preferred email address.