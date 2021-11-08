(PHOTOS) 2021 Decatur Wine Festival

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur Square was brimming with people who came out to taste wines from around the world during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Ticket holders, who were required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, received a commemorative glass for sampling a seemingly endless variety of red, white and sparkling wines poured at 63 tables around the Square.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Decatur Arts Alliance which produces free community art events each year in the city including the Decatur Arts Festival and Oakhurst Porchfest.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.