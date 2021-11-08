(PHOTOS) 2021 Decatur Wine Festival

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Square was brimming with people who came out to taste wines from around the world during the Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Ticket holders, who were required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, received a commemorative glass for sampling a seemingly endless variety of red, white and sparkling wines poured at 63 tables around the Square.
Proceeds from the festival benefit the Decatur Arts Alliance which produces free community art events each year in the city including the Decatur Arts Festival and Oakhurst Porchfest.
Ashlee Stewart samples a rosé at the Winebow-Winesellers table during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Latreace Harris gets a sample from Blair Freeman at a Prime Wine & Spirits table during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Felesha Charles gets her glass filled by Laura Kirchner at the Ultimate Distributors table during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jessica Lovelace pours at the Ultimate Distributors table during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kyle Shimomura, Taeyeong Kim and Simon Cohen at the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maria Alvarez with some tacos from food vendor Calle Latina during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jessica Hilton puts out fresh glasses for attendees during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Susan P. Smith, Stephanie Collett and Samantha Hughes dance to music from the DJ during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Taverious Davis, Rodger Stallworth, Shandice Stallworth and Katreena Davis taste a red wine during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Phyllis Norwood pours a sample for an attendee during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Portia, Morgan, Maya, Jalesa and Ashley at the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lester Jimenez pours a glass for Susanna Boyd at a Georgia Crown Distributing table during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line dance while the DJ plays music during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Huckleberry Starnes sells his Huckmade.com apparel and merchandise during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People filled the Decatur Square to sample wines from around the world during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Decatur Arts Alliance. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test were required for admission. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Danna Amey dances during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Molly Moon pours a sample of Rescue Dog Wine during the 2021 Decatur Wine Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6. Photo by Dean Hesse.
